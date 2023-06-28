Eye on Africa

Wagner in Africa: what are the consequences?

By hanad

Russia will continue to operate in the Central African Republic, with the Wagner group currently fighting the insurgency alongside the army or another contingent, a senior official from the presidency of the Central African state said. “The Central African Republic signed (in 2018, editor’s note) a defense agreement with the Russian Federation and not with Wagner,” declared Fidèle Gouandjika, ministerial special adviser to Central African President Faustin Archange Touadéra, adding: “Russia has negotiated with Wagner, if Russia no longer agrees with Wagner, it will send us a new contingent.” To talk about it, FRANCE 24 receives Mathieu Olivier, journalist at Jeune Afrique.

