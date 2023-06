06:07 © France 24

From July 1, the activities of private military companies were to be under contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. A disastrous sequence for Wagner’s future in Russia and for its leader Evguéni Prigojine. For Igor Delanoe, deputy director of the Franco-Russian Observatory in Moscow, guest of France 24: “I do not rule out that the Wagner company has simply moved to Belarus.” Explanations.

Continue reading on the same topics: