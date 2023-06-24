Wagner’s Stolen Group Stops Entry to Moscow

June. 24 (Jowhar.com) – The leader of Wagner’s mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, posted a voice message on his Telegram account and said that he agreed to stop the movement of his troops towards the Russian capital, Moscow, and return to their camps.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, during which Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his troops and control the situation, as reported by Rossiya 24 news channel.

“Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop Wagner’s activities on Russian soil and to take further steps to defuse the crisis,” Rossiya 24 reported.

It also said that it is possible to find an acceptable alternative plan to ease the security situation. Rossiya 24 reported that the talks were agreed between Putin and the mercenary group he created.

Authorities in regions bordering Moscow have been taking increasingly dangerous measures to slow Wagner’s approach to the Russian capital, such as closing roads or restricting people’s movement.

“They wanted to dissolve the military company of Wagner, we went on a fair march on June 23,” the mercenary leader was quoted as saying.

“Within 24 hours, we reached 200km from Moscow. This time we did not shed a single drop of the blood of our warriors,” he continued.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin is so afraid that he is hiding somewhere, as rebel mercenaries are advancing on Moscow.