War in Ukraine: in Crimea the fear of a disastrous tourist season – France 24

By hanad

02:27 In Crimea, the fear of a disastrous tourist season ©

The bays and beaches of Crimea, famous for their beauty, are almost empty. An anomaly that raises fears of a disastrous tourist season for the Ukrainian peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Since the summer of 2022, Crimea, the logistics base for Russian forces attacking Ukraine, has regularly come under attack, especially from drones. And it is only accessible by train or car, which discourages many tourists.

