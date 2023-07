We go further – NATO: all united against Russia?

NATO concludes its summit strengthened on its eastern flank by Finnish and Swedish membership and the security guarantees given to Ukraine by the G7. What does Russia have to worry about? We continue with Paolo Levi and Bruno Daroux.

Paolo LEVI, correspondent in Paris for the Italian press agency ANSA Bruno DAROUX, Journalist France 24, international columnist. Assistant in the News Department, RFI

