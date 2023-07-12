We go further – Ukraine: NATO when?

We are moving forward 26:36 NATO ©

Volodymyr Zelensky is getting impatient on the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The Ukrainian president laments the refusal of his allies to agree on a date or deadline for Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic alliance. Bluff or sincere disappointment? We continue with Patricia Allémonière and Bruno Daroux.

Patricia ALLÉMONIÈRE, reporter Bruno DAROUX, journalist France 24, international columnist. Assistant in the News Department, RFI

