Western Sahara: Israel recognizes Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory

Citing a letter from the Israeli prime minister, Morocco’s royal cabinet announced Monday that the Jewish state has decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Benjamin Netanyahu also informs Mohammed VI that Israel is positively considering “opening a consulate in the city of Dakhla”, located in the part of Western Sahara controlled by the kingdom.

Israel has decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the royal cabinet announced in Rabat on Monday (July 17th), citing a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“With this letter, the Israeli Prime Minister has made His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) very aware of the State of Israel’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara,” the palace stated in a press release release.

In his letter, Benjamin Netanyahu informed the sovereign that Israel was positively examining “the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla”, located in the part of Western Sahara controlled by the kingdom.

In Jerusalem, requested by AFP, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office specified that “Israel confirms the details contained in the message” from the Moroccan authorities.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is mostly controlled by Morocco but is claimed by the Saharawi separatists of the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria.

Morocco and Israel normalized diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, a process between Israel and several Arab countries supported by Washington.

In return, Rabat obtained from Washington the recognition of “Moroccan sovereignty” over Western Sahara.

