What to remember from the African news of the week of July 10

Diplomatic initiatives in ruins, but no peace deal on the horizon in Sudan

Egypt hosted a summit of Sudan’s neighbors on Thursday in a bid to end three months of bloody conflict between rival military factions that threatens regional stability. For several weeks, diplomatic offensives have multiplied, but without succeeding in charting the beginning of a way out of the crisis.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi receives Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Cairo to discuss the crisis in Sudan on July 13, 2023. © Reuters / Egyptian Presidency

Jean Ping: “I cannot be a candidate for an election that is loaded in advance”

The former 2016 presidential candidate in Gabon, which he claims to have won, announces that he will not be a candidate in the elections scheduled for August 26, 2023. “I cannot be a candidate in an election that is in advance,” he says. He says that if the purpose of the election is to fix the country and get it out of its difficulties, respecting the truth of the polls, he would take part in it. “But we’re not taking the road,” he added.

At least six died in anti-government protests in Kenya

At least six people were killed on Wednesday in several Kenyan cities during protests against the government, which the authorities had banned from new taxes. In particular, the text allows for an increase in the VAT on fuel from 8 to 16% as well as an unpopular payroll tax to finance an affordable housing program.

Niang Cook, the “tiktoker” who makes Africa’s kitchens sing

Traditional and easy-to-make dishes, with family or friends, are the recipe for success for Cheikh Niang aka “Niang Cook”, one of the most followed culinary “tiktokers”. He explains how to prepare his essential recipes, including mafé, madesu from the Congo, yassa with meatballs, garba or even bonava from Mauritania. His first recipe book, entitled “Cuisine d’Afrique et d’ailleurs”, is published by the Solar edition.

Concerned about the situation in Sudan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, announced on Thursday that he had launched an investigation into war crimes in the Sudanese region of Darfur, where at least 87 people were buried in a mass grave. He urges not to let “history repeat itself”.

Thirteen bodies of migrants were found Thursday off Sfax, Tunisia’s second-largest city, the Tunisian coast guard announced, which also rescued 25 other migrants.

Kenyan authorities said on Wednesday that six people had been killed during anti-government protests. Protesters wanted to express their anger over new taxes, but the national police chief had decided to ban such gatherings.

Arrested for remarks about the legacy of Senegalese President Macky Sall, opponent Birame Souleye Diop was charged Tuesday with insulting the head of state, his lawyer announced.

DR Congo: young people mobilized against climate change

Ketsia Passou is 18 years old. She has made environmental protection her battle. Today, she is an activist and young ambassador for climate and environmental issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo. met her during the Media & Development forum.

