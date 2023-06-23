What to remember from the African news of the week of June 19

A delegation of African leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, called for an end to the “war” last weekend in Saint Petersburg in front of Vladimir Putin, who declared himself “open” to a “constructive dialogue”. “This initiative is historic as it is the first time African leaders have embarked on a peace mission beyond the continent’s shores,” said Cyril Ramaphosa.

In Sudan, the number of people who have fled fighting abroad has surpassed 500,000 and the number of internally displaced people has reached two million, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday (20 June) on the final day of Sudan. another truce. The conflict between the army commanded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed more than 2,000 lives.

In Algeria, Ihsane el-Kadi, 63, saw his sentence increased to seven years in prison, including five years suspended by the Algiers Court of Appeal. At the beginning of April, the press chief had initially been sentenced to five years in prison, including three years in prison, for “foreign financing of his company”.

Samura Kamara, the seasoned technocrat who dreamed of revenge

Beaten by a short head in the 2018 presidential election, Sierra Leone’s former Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, Samura Kamara, hopes to win Saturday’s presidential election against incumbent Julius Maada Bio by banking on his meticulous and experienced manager.

Insecurity in Burkina Faso : thousands of people flee to neighboring Niger

In northern Burkina Faso, insecurity and terrorism are forcing people to flee. Around 30,000 people have sought refuge in neighboring Niger. Some avoid refugee camps for fear of being targeted, as happened in the Malian refugee camp in the Tahoua region. This situation raises serious concerns regarding the protection of displaced persons.

In Dakar, deadly riots slow the arrival of Tabaski sheep

In Senegal, the traditional Muslim festival of Tabaski is approaching. But in Dakar we are far from the usual effervescence. The deadly riots at the beginning of the month after the condemnation of the opponent Ousmane Sonko are still in the memories. The political climate remains feverish: the opponent could be arrested at any time, raising fears of renewed violence. And violence is no business for sheep farmers. Reporting by Sarah Sakho and Aminatou Diallo.

Lake Tanganyika: The four river countries are trying to preserve biodiversity

Lake Tanganyika has earned the reputation of Burundi’s economic capital, Bujumbura, and its gastronomy. It is the second largest in Africa, and its fine sandy beaches border four countries, Tanzania, Burundi, DR Congo and Zambia. But this gem is in danger. Overfishing and pollution are destroying its ecosystem. To allow biodiversity to regenerate, Burundi and the three neighboring countries have decided to close this lake to fishing for three months each year.

South Africa: a school to train in cannabis

In South Africa, a school trains students in the hash trade. A sector which has “enormous potential” for investment and which could “create more than 130,000 jobs”, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.