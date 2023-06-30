What to remember from the African news of the week of June 26

The UN Security Council put an end to the peacekeepers’ mission in Mali on Friday. This withdrawal, demanded by Bamako, plunges into the unknown a country still struggling with jihadist attacks.

A British court on Thursday declared “illegal”, on appeal, the controversial plan to deport migrants who arrived illegally in the UK to Rwanda. A stark rejection of a flagship Conservative government measure aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

Outgoing President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected in the first round for a second term as leader of Sierra Leone with 56.17% of the vote, the head of the Electoral Commission said. His main opponent Samura Kamara, who came second with 41.16% of the vote, immediately declared that he “categorically rejects” the results of the electoral commission, which he considers “not credible”.

Fighting raged this week in Khartoum between the paramilitaries, who are threatening to take the city, and the army, who are now calling on all young people in Sudan to join the flag, on the eve of Eid al-Adha. General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces also announced the release of “100 prisoners of war” on the occasion of this important Muslim holiday.

Tunisian coast guards involved in the sinking of migrants south of the Sahara

More and more testimonies report the use of violent practices by the Tunisian coast guard targeting migrants seeking to board the boats to leave Tunisia, where the climate of racism against sub-Saharan Africans is pushing many exiles to flee the country.

Wagner in Africa: what are the consequences?

Russia will continue to operate in the Central African Republic with the Wagner group, which is currently fighting alongside the army, a senior official from the presidency of the Central African state said. But “the Central African Republic has signed a defense agreement with the Russian Federation and not with Wagner,” said Fidèle Gouandjika, ministerial special adviser to Central African President Faustin Archange Touadéra, adding: “Russia has subcontracted with Wagner if Russia is no longer agree. with Wagner, so it will send us a new contingent”. To talk about it, receives Mathieu Olivier, journalist at Jeune Afrique.

Female politicians victims of cyber harassment, threats and physical violence in DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, women involved in politics face threats, intimidation and physical attacks. This is the alarm cry launched by the network of women parliamentarians in Kinshasa. They call on the authorities to enforce the current rules and initiate investigations into cases of aggression. No action at the moment.

Moroccan cinema is renewing itself thanks to the young generation

The Cannes Film Festival has honored Morocco. No less than three young filmmakers were awarded in parallel sections. These French awards set the tone: the new wave of Moroccan cinema has begun.

