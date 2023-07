When the Ukrainians recover the military equipment that the Russians had abandoned

Our correspondent in Ukraine, Gulliver Cragg, went to a workshop where Ukrainian soldiers retrieve weapons left by the Russians in the field to repair and adapt them.

The weapons, promised by the West, intended for Ukraine are arriving, but too slowly according to the Ukrainian authorities. Kyiv forces are also using what they find on the ground: weapons left behind by the Russians. Real war trophies.

On the spot, the report from our correspondent Gulliver Cragg.