Who is Somalia’s Military Commander, Gen. Addow

Somalia’s Military Commander,General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow, is a prominent figure in the country’s army. He has been in charge of the Somali National Army (SNA) since 2019 and has been instrumental in leading the fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

General Addow was born in 1967 in the town of Buulo Mareer in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. He joined the army in 1988 and served in various units, including the 60th Division, which was based in Mogadishu.

During the civil war in the 1990s, General Addow was part of the faction led by Mohamed Farah Aideed, who was fighting against the government of Siad Barre. He was later part of the transitional government that was established in 2004, which aimed to bring peace and stability to the country.

General Addow has also received training in military strategy and tactics from various countries, including the United States, Turkey, and Uganda. He has also attended courses at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research in Switzerland.

Under his leadership, the SNA has made significant gains against Al-Shabaab. In 2020, the army, along with African Union troops, reclaimed several towns in the Lower Shabelle region, which had been under the control of the militant group for years.

General Addow has also been at the forefront of efforts to reform the SNA and make it a more professional and effective force. He has emphasized the importance of training and equipping soldiers, improving logistics, and increasing cooperation with regional and international partners.

Despite his successes, General Addow faces many challenges in his role as military commander. The SNA is still heavily reliant on foreign support, and there are concerns about corruption and human rights abuses within the army.

Furthermore, Al-Shabaab remains a potent threat, with the group carrying out regular attacks on military and civilian targets. The group has also been able to exploit the political and security vacuum in some parts of the country, particularly in areas where the government has little presence.

However, he faces significant challenges in his efforts to reform the army and defeat the militant group. Only time will tell whether he will be successful in his endeavors.