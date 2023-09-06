WORLD NEWS

21 Lives Lost in Brazil’s Devastating Floods

By hanad

Torrential rain and gale-force winds caused by a cyclone have resulted in the death of at least 21 people in southern Brazil, as reported by the BBC.

According to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, this is the worst weather disaster in the state’s history. Many residents have been forced to evacuate their homes, and the flooding is expected to continue.

Local media reported that in the town of Mukum, which has a population of 5,000, hundreds of residents had to be rescued from their rooftops due to 85% of the town being flooded. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has stated that the federal government is prepared to provide assistance.

#BREAKING: Roco Salles, a small town in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, has been completely submerged under water following the recent floods. The residents are in urgent need of food and shelter.

