Armenia to Conduct Joint Military Exercises with the US Next Week, Officially Announced

Armenia has announced today that it will host joint military exercises with the United States next week, a move that is likely to provoke Russia, as reported by Reuters.

The Armenian Defense Ministry stated that the aim of the “Eagle Partner 2023” exercise, scheduled for September 11 to 20, is to prepare Armenian forces for participation in international peacekeeping missions.

The exact number of American and Armenian soldiers participating in “Eagle Partner 2023” has not been disclosed. Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, considers itself the dominant power in the South Caucasus region, formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Moscow currently maintains a peacekeeping force in the area to monitor compliance with the agreement that ended the 2020 conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second war between the two neighbors since the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently criticized Russia for failing to defend Armenia against what he called “Azerbaijan’s continued aggression” in an interview with an Italian newspaper.

Pashinyan also noted that Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine limits its ability to address Armenia's security needs. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed disagreement with Pashinyan's remarks, highlighting that Russia plays a vital and consistent role in stabilizing the region and intends to continue doing so.