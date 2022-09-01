‘I do not wish to be a mom’: Afghan ladies defy Taliban faculty ban

Regardless of worldwide stress, the Taliban authorities prevented teenage ladies from attending faculty in most Afghan provinces, and disadvantaged a whole technology of schooling. Some ladies selected to defy the ban, taking nice dangers to appreciate their hopes and goals. Catherine Norris Trent and Tariq Kaye of France 24 go to a secret faculty in Kabul the place bent activists encourage Taliban guidelines to provide ladies the schooling they aspire to.

It has been almost a yr because the Taliban stated it had “quickly suspended” secondary faculties for women over 12, upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of women. Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers later reneged on their promise to reopen faculties within the spring.

Regardless of the ban, some faculties have chosen to stay open to women in secret. France 24 visited certainly one of these faculties, the place about 230 ladies obtain classes for a number of hours every day.

“More often than not we’re afraid on the road, on the street. However I do not wish to be a mother,” stated one of many college students, referring to her fears of being caught on the best way to high school.

One other stated, “I’ve a variety of goals and I’ve a variety of hopes.” “I do not wish to sit at dwelling as a result of sitting at dwelling wastes time.”

