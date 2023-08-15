Night Strikes on Lviv and Lutsk in Western Ukraine

Three people have died as a result of overnight strikes targeting the Volhynia region in western Ukraine, the local governor announced on Tuesday.

On the Russian side, at least 27 people have been killed and dozens injured in an explosion followed by a fire at a gas station in Dagestan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Follow the latest developments of the war in Ukraine hour by hour.

10 am: Ukrainian military resources are “almost depleted,” according to the Russian Defense Minister

“The military resources of Ukraine are almost depleted,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a security conference in Moscow, claiming that Kiev was not achieving “any results” despite the “full support” of the West.

He stated that the military campaign in Ukraine, which began nearly a year and a half ago, had been a “serious test” for the Russian army, but that Russia had managed to significantly increase its production of armored vehicles.

Regarding the Western weapons delivered to Kiev, Sergei Shoigu stated that they had “nothing unique or invulnerable” for Russian troops. “We are ready to share our assessments of the weaknesses of Western equipment,” said the Russian Defense Minister to an assembly of international military officials.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the strike, we have casualties. At the moment, three people have died. Several injured are in the hospital,” said Yuriy Pogulyaiko, the governor of the Volhynia region, of which Lutsk is the regional center, on Telegram.

6:26 am: 27 killed in gas station fire in Russian Dagestan, according to a new toll

At least twenty-seven people have died in the explosion and fire at a gas station in Dagestan, a Russian republic in the Caucasus, according to a new toll released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, among whom, unfortunately, 27 died,” the Ministry said on Telegram.

Overnight strikes targeted the cities of Lviv and Lutsk in western Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday morning.

“Many missiles were shot down, but there were also strikes in Lviv,” said the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram, adding that “residential buildings” were hit. “There is a fire on the upper floors. We are evacuating people,” the elected official added, explaining that the relevant services are on-site.

In Lutsk, about 150 km northwest of Lviv, “we had a ‘strike’ on the premises of an industrial sector company,” said Yuriy Pogulyaiko, the governor of the Volhynia region, of which Lutsk is the regional center, on Telegram. Two people were injured, the official added.

12:19 am: 12 dead in explosion at gas station in Dagestan, Russia

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday evening in an explosion followed by a fire at a gas station in Dagestan, a Russian republic in the Caucasus, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

“More than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala, and 12 of them died,” the ministry wrote on Telegram. Makhachkala, located on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan.

The highlights of August 14th

Ukrainian diplomacy denounced on Monday the warning shots fired by Russia towards a cargo ship heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian army, on the other hand, claimed to have thwarted a Russian drone and missile attack in the Odessa region during the night.

Volodymyr Zelensky also visited Ukrainian soldiers on the eastern front.

Reuters