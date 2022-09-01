WORLD NEWS

Tensions escalate between Morocco and Tunisia over Western Sahara

By hanad

In Tonight’s Version: The political dispute between Morocco and Tunisia continued after it erupted over the weekend, with Tunisia internet hosting the chief of the Polisario Entrance. However first, experiences from Disaster Watch point out that Russian mercenaries in Mali goal civilians in additional than half of their operations. The report additionally accuses Wagner fighters of attacking non-military targets within the Central African Republic. Lastly, we take a better take a look at the centuries-old custom of winemaking in Egypt.

