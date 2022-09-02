“United and Free”: Chileans marketing campaign forward of the primary constitutional referendum

Because the marketing campaign for Sunday’s main constitutional referendum nears its finish, Chileans are starting to make their voices heard with the “sure” and “no” camps organizing rallies throughout the nation. The proposed draft goals to exchange the present structure, which was written throughout Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship.

With just a few days left earlier than Sunday’s essential constitutional referendum, Manuel Aguilar, coordinator of the marketing campaign group Residents for Rejection, took to the streets of the Chilean capital Santiago.

“We are attempting to inspire the final hesitant Chileans, to provide ‘no’ an opportunity. I am certain all the pieces will probably be fantastic for our camp,” Aguilar mentioned.

Opinion polls counsel Chileans might reject the proposed new structure amid frustration with the method, questions on its content material and what supporters say is a rise in faux information that has confused residents about what’s already within the doc.

Supporters of the brand new structure say it is going to drive main modifications in a conservative nation marked by social and ethnic tensions and lay the inspiration for a extra equal nation.

However for many individuals, the considered a brand new structure aimed toward de-privatizing sure key sectors and granting regional illustration raised considerations.

Click on on the video participant above to observe the France 24 report.