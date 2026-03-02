Zelensky Confirms Ukraine Peace Talks Still Expected This Week

On the Edge of Dialogue: A Fragile Pause Between Bombs and Hopes

There is a strange hush that falls across Ukraine’s towns after the sirens die down, a brittle quiet that feels like the world holding its breath. In the kitchens of Pavlohrad, in the rubble-strewn lanes of Kramatorsk, and in the makeshift shelters where families press their faces into winter-worn scarves, people talk about two things at once: the next missile and the next meeting.

This week was meant to be a moment of rare diplomatic focus: a US-brokered round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow had been penciled in for March 5–6 in Abu Dhabi. The plan, however, has become another casualty of a region that refuses to stay still. After weekend strikes across the Middle East — which rippled through global security calculations — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that the talks had not been called off, even if their location was in flux.

“No one has canceled the meeting,” Zelensky said in a briefing, adding that Turkey or Switzerland could host should Abu Dhabi be deemed unsafe. “We will definitely support any of these three venues.” It was a calibrated mix of insistence and realism: the will to negotiate is present, he implied, but so is an awareness of the hazards that follow war into every room where men and women try to broker peace.

Talks continue, but distance remains

From Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a similar chord of cautious optimism. “It is in Russia’s interest to continue talks,” he said, repeating Moscow’s stated preference for a diplomatic settlement even as the guns — and the missiles and drones — keep talking for them.

That rhetorical alignment masks a far wider gulf. After three years of fighting that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv and Moscow remain stubbornly apart on fundamentals — territory, security guarantees, and the shape of any post-war future. The public, meanwhile, watches for signs that bargain and blood can ever coexist in the same room.

Winter’s endurance and the looming summer of strikes

On the ground, Ukrainians say they have weathered the harshest part of the year. “We survived the cold,” says Olena, a teacher who evacuated her elderly parents to Dnipro last month. Her hands folded in her lap as she recounted nights without heating, when families huddled by gas stoves and hummed old songs to keep each other awake. “But surviving winter is not the same as being safe.”

Zelensky himself warned that Russia may be preparing a new campaign of attacks focused on infrastructure, logistics and water supplies. Such strikes, experts warn, are not just aimed at military targets; they are designed to strain governance and break the will of civilians dependent on electricity and running water.

“We’re seeing a shift toward systemic targeting of lifelines — power, water, transport nodes — intended to sap morale and sustainment,” said Dr. Elena Kovalenko, a Kyiv-based analyst who studies modern conflict logistics. “Air defense remains the most immediate need for Ukraine to blunt those strikes.” She added that, beyond hardware, training and spare parts are often the invisible currency that determines whether a system works when it is needed most.

Air defenses: the bottleneck in a long fight

Ukraine’s leaders have been candid about limits to what they can accept. Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv will not cede the roughly 20% of Donetsk region that remains Ukrainian — land that, for many, is not negotiable without guarantees that are, today, nonexistent. At the same time, he acknowledged a pragmatic reality: prolonged fighting will stretch the pool of air-defense systems allies can spare.

“A long war changes supply chains,” he said. “We understand that intensity of fighting will affect the amount of air defense equipment we receive.” The types of systems Ukraine has sought publicly — from medium-range systems like NASAMS and IRIS-T to longer-range systems such as Patriot batteries — require continuous supplies of interceptors, radar maintenance and skilled crews. That’s a pipeline that can be throttled by politics, production capacity and competing crises around the globe.

Casualties underline the urgency

Even as diplomacy whimsically chases available hotel conference rooms, the violence grinds on. Ukrainian authorities reported that overnight strikes killed at least five people: three in Kramatorsk, one body found under rubble in Dnipropetrovsk region, and another death in Chernihiv. Local officials said the city of Kramatorsk, a bastion of Ukrainian control under pressure from Russian advances, bore the brunt of the attack.

“We are tired of counting the dead,” said Pavlo Hryhorenko, head of a temporary shelter in Pavlohrad where families arrive with backpacks and blank stares. “People ask whether talks will stop the next rocket. We cannot promise them that. We can only promise we will try.”

Those numbers — small in a day but vast in lives — are threaded into larger, grim totals from the conflict’s third year: tens of thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed, and millions displaced, creating one of the largest humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II. The precise figure varies by source; but the human toll is indisputable and immediate at kitchen tables and field hospitals.

Local color and global stakes

Walk through a Ukrainian town now and you sense the crosscurrents of ordinary life and geopolitics: babushkas in woolen headscarves arguing over the price of potatoes, teenagers snapping selfies in bombed-out courtyards, volunteers cycling crate after crate of chargers and canned food into the night. In cafés that still hang on, patrons balance talk of the future with an unspoken ledger of loss.

“We talk about peace like a distant relative coming to visit,” a volunteer named Maksym jokes, then corrects himself with a softer note. “We want her to come, but only on our terms. We have learned the difference between a peace that frees you and a peace that erases you.”

The broader question these conversations raise is not simply whether two delegations can agree on a list of concessions. It is whether a global system — one that supplies arms, mediates interests, and musters humanitarian relief — can respond quickly enough and wisely enough to prevent the next humanitarian catastrophe while still asking the right moral questions.

What comes next?

For now, the plan is to try. Abu Dhabi remains on the table, but Turkey and Switzerland are being weighed as alternatives. The negotiating rooms will be small, the security tight, and the stakes enormous. Each side will bring conditions that feel essential to survival.

And the rest of us — readers, thinkers, policymakers — must ask ourselves: when a war reaches into our living rooms through streaming feeds and satellite images, how do we balance urgency and patience, pressure and principle? What price are we willing to pay for a ceasefire that is generous in words but stingy in guarantees?

In Ukraine, where people still bake bread in basements and light candles when the grid fails, the answer will be lived long before it is negotiated. The coming days will tell whether talks are the start of a genuine thaw or merely another interlude between thunderstorms.