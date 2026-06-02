Cooper says Mandelson should never have been appointed to the role

Fresh fallout over the release of internal messages has reignited scrutiny of Peter Mandelson’s short-lived stint in Washington, with Yvette Cooper saying he should “never have been appointed” as the UK’s ambassador to the United States.

The British foreign secretary criticised the publication of communications about his appointment as an “unedifying process” after the government released a second tranche of more than 1,000 pages of documents.

Among the material were exchanges that caused discomfort for ministers — including references to Keir Starmer, whom Mr Mandelson described as “consistently going for direction B”.

Pressed on Mr Mandelson’s description of the prime minister’s working cycle as “advance/buckle/advance/buckle”, Ms Cooper addressed reporters during a trip to Beijing: “What I would say is that Peter Mandelson should never have been appointed as ambassador to the United States, and look, of course there’s been a lot of transparency now about messages being released.

“That’s always an unedifying process but right to be transparent.

“We mustn’t forget two things, first is that in the end this whole thing started about Epstein’s abuse of young women and girls, and sometimes the conversation gets pulled away from that.

“And secondly, I think the whole government is getting on with the most important issues that affect our country and that’s exactly why I’m here in China having these important discussions about international security.”

Yvette Cooper (file pic)

Ms Cooper also sidestepped a question on whether she regarded the prime minister as a strong and effective leader.

She said: “I’m in China pursuing issues around international security which follows on from the prime minister’s visit here to China with President Xi earlier this year.”

Mr Starmer dismissed Peter Mandelson in September 2025 as pressure mounted for his removal following leaked emails showing Mr Mandelson sent supportive messages even while Jeffrey Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

Earlier this year, MPs voted to compel the release of documents connected to Mr Mandelson’s tenure as ambassador.