Epstein’s estate reaches $35 million settlement with accusers

A Quiet Deal in a Loud Case: What a $35 Million Settlement Means — and Doesn’t — for Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims

On a gray winter morning in Manhattan, a room full of lawyers and a handful of survivors listened as a federal judge signaled tentative approval of an agreement that, on paper, closes another painful chapter in one of the most notorious abuse cases of our time.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian gave preliminary approval to a proposed settlement under which Jeffrey Epstein’s estate would pay up to $35 million (about €30 million) to resolve a class action accusing two of the late financier’s closest advisers of aiding and abetting his sexual trafficking of young women and teenage girls.

The settlement — first announced by the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on 19 February — is a legal fig leaf for many: an infusion of money, potentially helpful counseling resources and the promise of an end to yet another lawsuit. But for survivors and observers, it raises the familiar questions that follow large financial resolutions: Does cash equal accountability? Will this help people heal? And what does it mean when executors of an estate settle without admitting wrongdoing?

Scene at the courthouse

The federal courthouse on Pearl Street was quieter than you might expect for a case with so much public rancor. A few reporters hovered near the entrance. A woman, who introduced herself only as “A.” and who said she had been abused as a teenager, sat with her hands folded, an unreadable look on her face.

“You come here thinking the law will make it right,” she said softly. “Money helps, sure. Therapy costs. But I want to be seen. I want people who enabled him to say what they did.”

Judge Subramanian scheduled a final fairness hearing for 16 September to consider whether the settlement should be approved permanently. That hearing will determine whether the deal, which would end the 2024 lawsuit against Epstein’s former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn — both co-executors of the estate — survives the scrutiny of the court.

What the settlement says — and what it doesn’t

The terms announced so far are familiar to anyone who follows complex civil litigation: a monetary payment up to a defined cap, no admission of liability, and an agreement to avoid protracted, expensive litigation.

Amount: Up to $35 million (approx. €30 million) to resolve the class action.

Parties involved: Claims against Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who served as co-executors of Epstein’s estate.

Timing: Preliminary approval granted; final hearing set for 16 September.

Admissions: Counsel for Mr. Indyke and Mr. Kahn have said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing.

“Neither Darren Indyke nor Richard Kahn made any admission or concession of misconduct as part of this settlement,” one lawyer representing the co-executors said in a prior statement. That line — so often spoken in complex settlements — can feel both true and empty, depending on which side of the table you sit.

Voices in the aftermath

For survivors, settlements are practical. They pay for counselling, medical care, legal fees and, in some cases, the security needed to feel safe in public spaces again. They are also symbolic: an external acknowledgment that harms occurred.

“I’m not naive,” said Dr. Mara Velasquez, a clinical psychologist who has treated survivors of commercial sexual exploitation for two decades. “Money can provide access to services that make a real difference. But survivors often tell me that public acknowledgment, accountability and structural change mean more. A dollar amount is helpful. A public reckoning is healing.”

Legal experts also point to the pragmatic calculus of mass torts and class actions. Lawsuits are expensive and unpredictable. For defendants — and for estates with limited liquidity — a settlement caps exposure and avoids the spectacle of a trial with potentially more damaging revelations.

“From a legal perspective, settlements like this are common,” said Professor Naomi Rothschild, a scholar of victims’ rights and the law. “They offer survivors relief without the trauma of cross-examination and prolonged public relitigation. But the absence of admissions can leave a gap in the public record.”

Why the identity of the defendants matters

This suit targeted two men who were close to Epstein in the final, murky phase of his life — a personal lawyer and an accountant, both positioned to know what he was doing and to manage the financial and legal affairs that sustained him. The thrust of the plaintiffs’ accusation was not that these were distant, unknowable figures; it was that caregivers, gatekeepers and financial operators enabled a system that preyed on the vulnerable.

“It’s not just about one man,” said Amina Hussein, a survivor advocate in London who has worked internationally to support trafficking victims. “It’s about the people who make the machine run: lawyers who provide advice, accountants who manage funds, gatekeepers who sign the checks.”

Global reverberations

The Epstein saga has a global dimension. It touched islands in the Caribbean, private jets flying between continents, and social circles that span Wall Street, politics and academia. The settlement’s echo is similarly broad.

Trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation are not problems unique to one country. The International Labour Organization has estimated that tens of millions of people around the world live in conditions of modern slavery, including forced sexual exploitation. Those statistics — stark, imprecise and constantly updated — remind us that the Epstein case sits atop a much larger, grimmer reality.

“We should ask: does this settlement simply repatriate wealth to survivors, or will it prompt systemic change?” asked Professor Rothschild. “Will it encourage financial oversight and cultural scrutiny where powerful people operate in isolation?”

A small victory, a long road

Some survivors expressed guarded relief. A representative from Boies Schiller Flexner said the settlement was “a necessary step toward justice” for class members. Others, like “A.,” sounded more ambivalent.

“I don’t want to be cynical,” she said. “I want to use what compensation I can. But we also need to teach younger people how to spot these patterns. We need law schools and accounting firms to teach ethics that aren’t optional.”

As the legal calendar moves toward the September hearing, questions remain: Will the court find the settlement fair and adequate for the range of harms alleged? Will survivors feel the compensation is just? And, beyond the courtroom, will institutions take lessons from this decades-long story of abuse and influence?

We are left with the tension between private settlement and public reckoning. Money can buy necessary services, and often it buys silence. It can also offer a measure of closure to people who have been living with trauma. But it rarely substitutes for accountability in the way many survivors and advocates crave.

So as you read this, I invite you to ponder: if a system of power creates harm, who gets to decide how it will be repaired? And when the checks are cashed and the lawsuits conclude, how will communities remember, teach and prevent?

The Epstein estate’s potential $35 million payout is not the last word. It is simply another, very public chapter in a story about power, enablers, and the laws we rely on to protect the vulnerable. For survivors, for advocates, and for a society trying to reckon with who we allow to thrive unchecked, the work continues — in courtrooms, in counseling rooms, in classrooms and in halls of power.