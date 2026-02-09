Rewrite the following news content into a completely original, vivid, and immersive blog post of at least 800 words, tailored for a global audience.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell will be questioned behind closed doors by the US Congress, but she is expected to invoke her right to not answer questions.

Maxwell, currently serving 20 years in prison for trafficking girls to the disgraced financier Epstein, will face questions from prison via videolink, in a deposition by the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee.

No new US prosecutions are expected after the latest tranche of government files on Epstein were released.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Epstein’s connections to powerful figures and how information about his crimes was handled.

Maxwell, however, is expected to invoke her right to not incriminate herself, guaranteed in the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers pushed for Congress to grant her legal immunity in order to testify

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor.

His extensive ties to the world’s rich and powerful, especially after he was released in 2009, have become politically explosive across the globe.

He died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking children in what was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell’s lawyers have pushed for Congress to grant her legal immunity in order to testify in the deposition, but politicians refused.

Without that, her legal team said she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

“Proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theatre,” her lawyers said in a letter.

Donald Trump has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein

The Trump administration has already come under criticism for its handling of her case.

Last year, Maxwell was moved to a minimum security prison in Texas after meeting twice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Mr Trump himself was a longtime Epstein associate, but has not been called to testify by the Oversight Committee, which is led by members of his Republican Party.

Mr Trump has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and he has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Bill Clinton said he knew nothing about Epstein’s criminal activity

Also expected to be deposed by the committee are former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, both Democrats.

Mr Clinton has expressed regret about the relationship with Epstein and said he knew nothing about Epstein’s criminal activity.

Mrs Clinton said she had no meaningful interactions with Epstein, never flew on his plane and never visited his island.

The Clintons have called for their depositions to be held publicly to prevent Republicans from politicising their testimony.

In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his party’s MPs as he fights for his political survival after the resignation of his top aide over the Peter Mandelson controversy.

Files, released by the US Department of Justice, apparently showed that Mr Mandelson – as business secretary – gave material to Epstein while the government dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath.