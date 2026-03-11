Heaviest strikes on Iran yet as markets forecast conflict’s end

A Night That Felt Like the End of the World

Before dawn, the sky over Tehran sounded like a drumbeat from some terrible, unstoppable machine.

“It was like hell,” a woman who only gave her name as Roya told me, her voice trembling with a mix of anger and exhaustion. “They were bombing everywhere—our children woke up screaming. There’s nowhere to hide that feels safe.”

That description—simple, raw—captures the rhythm of a conflict that has spilled across borders and into the lives of ordinary people, while trillions in worldly value have flickered on trading screens. In the space of hours, the United States and Israel launched what military spokespeople described as the most intense wave of airstrikes of this war. Iran answered with missiles, drones and vows to choke the flow of energy through the Gulf.

Waves of Fire, Waves of Fear

The Israeli military, speaking in terse posts on Telegram, announced “an additional wave of strikes” on targets in Tehran. The Pentagon said U.S. forces were participating in a concentrated campaign of fighters and bombers. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would prevent any oil shipments from transiting the Persian Gulf while attacks continued—an ominous threat when the Strait of Hormuz still carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Explosions rocked capital cities. Residents of Tehran reported air raid sirens, muffled sounds as air defenses intercepted incoming rockets, and whole neighborhoods plunged into fear. In the Gulf, officials reported missile and drone strikes against bases in Qatar and Iraq and attacks on American troops gathered at Al Dhafra (UAE) and Juffair (Bahrain). Iranian state media later reported strikes on U.S. installations in Bahrain as well.

Across the border, Beirut bristled with its own campaign: Israeli strikes aimed at Hezbollah positions, a group that Tehran says it supports and which has fired rockets into northern Israel in recent days. A conflict once focused on targeted reprisal has become a regional cascade.

The Human Toll—A Growing, Grim Ledger

No matter how precise the military language, the numbers tell a threadbare tale of civilian suffering. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said more than 1,300 Iranian civilians have died since the air campaign began on 28 February. He reported nearly 8,000 homes destroyed and 1,600 commercial and service centers damaged, along with strikes on schools, clinics and energy infrastructure.

On the Israeli side, Iranian strikes have killed at least 12 civilians. Dozens have died in Lebanon amid Israeli bombardments. In the opening days of the war, six U.S. soldiers were killed; the Pentagon now estimates about 140 American troops have been wounded, several seriously.

“When numbers become headlines, we forget that each is a story,” said Dr. Leila Madani, an emergency physician who has worked in field hospitals in the region. “A destroyed home means a child who has lost toys, a parent who has no medicines, hospitals stretched beyond capacity. That’s the invisible, lasting damage.”

Markets on a Tightrope

Financial markets, sensitive to supply shocks and political risk, reacted in waves. Oil futures spiked—one historic run saw crude climb toward $120 a barrel—only to recoil, with Brent settling back below $90 as traders swung between panic and hope. Asian and European stock indices staged partial recoveries, and Wall Street bobbed around pre-war levels, perhaps driven by investor faith that a swift political fix could end the conflict.

“Markets hate uncertainty, but they also price in the belief that leadership will contain this,” said Samir Patel, a commodities strategist in London. “If the Strait of Hormuz is threatened longer-term, we’re looking at sustained structural inflation in energy prices. Short bursts, markets can absorb—prolonged disruption is what breaks supply chains.”

The White House, echoing that calculus, assured Americans that once the objectives of the strikes were achieved, fuel prices would fall. President Donald Trump, writing later on his social platform, claimed that U.S. forces had “hit, and completely destroyed” ten of Iran’s mine-laying vessels—an assertion he did not detail further.

Postures and Perceptions: Calculations on All Sides

Politically, the tempo of attacks left analysts convinced both sides were acting under tight assumptions. A source familiar with Israeli planning suggested commanders were aiming to inflict maximum damage quickly, under the belief the window for broader operations might close if U.S. political winds shifted.

“There’s a shared understanding: this campaign will either escalate or end fast,” noted Professor Miriam Alavi, a Middle East analyst at a university in Istanbul. “When leaders perceive an imminent chance to stop, they often press harder in the short term to lock in gains.”

Iran’s leadership, meanwhile, struck a defiant tone. Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf posted on social media that Tehran would not accept a ceasefire and must “strike the aggressor in the mouth.” A Revolutionary Guards spokesperson said Iran would not permit “one litre” of Middle Eastern oil to reach the U.S. and its allies while attacks continued.

On the Streets: Order and Fear

Despite simmering anger toward political elites, the protest movement that months earlier convulsed Iran is largely absent from the public square. Security forces warned against street demonstrations, with police chief Ahmadreza Radan vowing harsh force against anyone seen as acting “at the enemy’s request.”

“People are listening to their radios and wondering if the phone calls from their loved ones will come through tomorrow,” said Amir Hossein, a shopkeeper near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. “The old fear returned very quickly.”

In Manama and other Gulf cities, images of damaged buildings, burned-out cars, and closed airports circulated across social feeds. A hotel manager in the UAE, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the hospitality sector is bracing for cancellations that could devastate small businesses already reeling from pandemic downturns.

What Now? Questions That Demand Answers

Every escalation asks a set of urgent questions: How long can global supply chains absorb continuing blows to energy infrastructure? Can the humanitarian needs inside Iran and Lebanon be met if strikes continue? And most profoundly—what does “victory” look like in a conflict where the costs are measured in children buried, schools bombed, and neighborhoods erased?

“Wars used to be about land,” Dr. Madani said. “This one is about deterrence, prestige, and control of supply routes. Those are abstract goals until you count the bodies. That’s the part leaders can’t bargain away.”

As you read this, consider the threads that bind distant consumers of oil and distant families seeking shelter under a kitchen table: a global economy dependent on fragile corridors, a political class willing to test red lines, and people who simply want morning without the sound of sirens. How do we build systems that protect civilians and energy flows simultaneously? How do we force diplomacy to move faster than munitions?

After the Smoke Clears

History suggests that when wars like this pause, the underlying grievances remain. Political settlements without rebuilding and accountability often produce only temporary calm. For families in Tehran, Beirut, and towns across the Gulf, a ceasefire might mean less immediate danger—but it may not mean justice, reconstruction, or the end of fear.

“All we ask is a return to ordinary life,” Roya said. “To the smell of fresh bread on the street, to children going to school without checking the sky.”

For now, the world watches the horizon: diplomats, markets, aid agencies, and worried parents, all waiting to see whether the next day brings quieter skies—or new echoes of the night that felt like the end of the world. What role will you play in the conversations that follow? How will global citizens weigh security against humanitarian need? The answers will shape not just the region, but a fragile, interconnected world.