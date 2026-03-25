Iranian military dismisses Trump’s calls for negotiations with the United States

Smoke, Sirens and Negotiation Rhetoric: A Region at the Edge

Morning in Tehran smelled of dust and diesel. By evening, it smelled of smoke. In Tel Aviv, a neighbor who had gone out for coffee returned to find his stoop cordoned off and a crater where his car once stood. For the fourth week running, the sky over the Middle East read like a bad chapter of history: tracer streaks, radar pings, and the distant booms of airstrikes that have become the region’s new, grim metronome.

The war — now stretching into weeks rather than days — has killed thousands, shuttered supply lines and toppled the fragile assumptions that once held global energy markets together. Amid the violence, a dizzying political conversation has unfolded: whispers that Washington sent a 15‑point proposal to Tehran, hopeful market reactions, and an equally loud rebuke from Iran’s military leadership.

On the ground: damage, displacement, and ordinary people

In a narrow alley of eastern Tehran, families carried what little they could salvage from a collapsed apartment block. “It felt like the walls were breathing,” said Leyla, 42, balancing a box of faded photographs. “We’re used to elections and sanctions, not this. My mother keeps asking: when will the world stop hitting us?”

Across the frontlines, emergency crews in Tel Aviv sifted through rubble after overnight strikes. An Israeli paramedic, who asked not to be named, described the scene: “You don’t get used to this. You memorize routes, you memorize sirens. You still feel each life lost.”

Kuwait reported a drone strike that ignited a fuel tank at its international airport but, by official accounts, caused no casualties — a narrow escape that still disrupted flights and stoked anxiety. Saudi officials likewise said they had repelled drone attacks, without publicly naming an origin. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed fresh waves of missiles and drones had targeted Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona, and U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.

Everyday life, frayed

Shopkeepers near the port of Bandar Abbas spoke of ships shifting course and prices climbing. “We are used to small shocks,” said Reza, who runs a spice stall. “This is not small. Flour, sugar — everything is jumping. People ask if the kids will eat tomorrow.”

The diplomatic relay: a 15‑point paper and denials

On the diplomatic front, reports circulated that the United States had sent a 15‑point plan to Tehran, including proposals on Iran’s nuclear program, cutting support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah, and restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington was in “negotiations with the right people” and that Iran “wanted to reach a deal very badly.” Markets reacted: stocks ticked up and oil prices eased on hopes of a month‑long ceasefire and resumed Gulf flows.

But Tehran’s unified military command, dominated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, publicly rejected the notion that it would negotiate with Washington. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the top spokesperson for the joint command, told state television: “Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself? People like us can never get along with people like you.”

“As we have always said,” Zolfaqari continued, “no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.” The line is not just diplomatic posturing; it is freighted with past grievances — Tehran points to previous rounds of talks that were followed by military strikes as proof that negotiations do not stick.

How the war is shredding energy systems and markets

The physical blockade of trade routes has a tangible, arithmetic cruelty. The Strait of Hormuz — through which about one‑fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows — has been effectively shut down for commercial traffic unless vessels coordinate with Iranian authorities, according to a note Iran sent to the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization.

Asia, which purchases more than 80% of the crude transiting the strait, has been hit first and hardest. Governments have scrambled to conserve fuel, revive pandemic‑era measures such as enforced work‑from‑home, and even declare public holidays to soften the blow. Airlines paused routes. Freight schedules were rewritten. For many countries, fuel shortages meant schools closed and industries eased operations.

The International Energy Agency agreed to an unprecedented coordinated release of about 400 million barrels from strategic reserves to try to calm markets. “We haven’t seen anything like this in modern times,” said Mira Chen, an energy analyst in Singapore. “It’s not just supply that’s at risk; it’s confidence — the confidence of buyers, insurers, and shipping lines.”

Numbers that matter

Estimated deaths: thousands since the conflict intensified.

Strait of Hormuz: roughly 20% of global oil and gas transit disrupted.

IEA coordinated release: ~400 million barrels from strategic stocks.

U.S. military posture: approximately 50,000 troops already in the region; reports of additional deployments, including elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Military escalation and the specter of a wider war

Since the U.S. launched what it called “Operation Epic Fury,” Tehran has struck back at countries hosting U.S. bases and critical Gulf energy infrastructure. In late February, U.S. and Israeli strikes hit targets inside Iran; in June 2025 the U.S. reportedly struck Iranian nuclear facilities. The tit‑for‑tat continues, and the region feels like a pressure cooker on a slow, dangerous boil.

The Pentagon’s anticipated redeployment of thousands more soldiers will add to roughly 50,000 U.S. personnel already in theater — a buildup that, in the words of one defense correspondent, “creates the optics of escalation even if the stated mission is deterrence.”

Diplomacy’s long shadow and uncertain pathways

Yet amid the missiles and rhetoric, some capitals are pushing for talks. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly offered to host negotiations, a reminder that regional actors are not content to be mere spectators. Oman, which has long been a discreet intermediary, told reporters it had seen “significant progress” in earlier shuttle diplomacy.

“The region needs forums beyond bilateral brinkmanship,” said Dr. Amina Rahman, a professor of Middle East studies in London. “These are pathways of de‑escalation, but they require trust and guarantees — none of which are in plentiful supply right now.”

What now? Questions for readers — and for leaders

Are we on the cusp of a negotiated pause or an open‑ended spiral? Can a 15‑point paper, even if real, bridge decades of mistrust when each rocket seems to erase good faith? For markets and families, time is not neutral; it is a tax. For the millions who buy oil, fly planes, and feed children, every day of disruption is another bill to pay.

Imagine you are the captain of a bulk carrier rerouting around Africa, adding weeks and millions in costs to a voyage. Imagine you are a mother in Basra, queuing for diesel at dawn. What would you ask your leaders: peace at any price, or a settlement that leaves future tinder smoldering?

Whatever the next move — a ceasefire, a broader offensive, or a slow, managed de‑escalation — it will ripple far beyond the region. This is not only a Middle Eastern story; it is a global one about how interconnected markets, migratory flows, and human lives are when the sea lanes that fuel modern life are threatened.

For now, the headlines deliver a simple binary: strikes and denials, plans and rejections. The deeper story is messier. It is the laughter of a child in a Tehran courtyard muffled by distant explosions. It is the briefing room in Washington where diplomats sketch the outlines of a peace plan on a whiteboard. It is the empty seat at a Tel Aviv café where a young activist once argued for compromise and got a missile instead.

As readers, ask yourself: when the dust settles — and it will settle eventually — what will we be happy to have defended, and what will we wish we had protected better?