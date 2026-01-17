Iran’s protest movement falters amid escalating government crackdown

The Bazaar That Became a Beacon: How a Week of Anger Turned Iran’s Streets Into a Global Story

On a cold morning in late December, the narrow alleys of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar—lined with lacquered samovars, hand-woven carpets, and the warm, stubborn chatter of merchants—fell silent. At first it felt like a day of mourning. But silence can have a voice: traders closed their shutters not for prayer, but in protest. That closure, on 28 December, lit a fuse that in days would send hundreds of thousands into the streets, turning market grumbles about wages and bread into a sweeping demand for political change.

“We came out to protect our families,” said Zahra, a 42-year-old shopkeeper whose fingers still smell faintly of cardamom and coffee. “Then we learned to say the unsayable in public. That was terrifying—and exhilarating.”

From Economic Complaint to Political Challenge

What began as economic grievance—rising prices, shrinking opportunities, and a currency that has long been in retreat—transformed almost instantly into a broader rejection of the clerical system that has governed Iran since 1979. Across the country, chants shifted from specific demands about pensions and subsidies to a single, broader aspiration: political change.

By 8 January, large-scale demonstrations were visible in Tehran and other major cities. Young people—women with braided hair tucked under loose scarves, students clutching handwritten signs, workers wearing thick winter coats—joined older citizens. “I saw a grandmother hand a young protester a thermos of tea,” recalled Mohammad, 23, a student who asked to be identified only by his first name. “It felt like everyone had a part to play.”

The Dark Turn: Blackouts, Barricades, and Blood

Authorities countered quickly and decisively. Within days, the internet—an essential tool for organizing, reporting, and simply staying connected—was severely restricted. NetBlocks, the internet-monitoring group, recorded a “total internet blackout” that extended beyond 180 hours, surpassing the shutdown seen in 2019. Activists say the blackout obscured the scale and brutality of the state response; families reported hours-long waits at checkpoints while heavily armed patrols scanned faces and cuffed passersby.

Rights groups have painted a grim picture. Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) has verified 3,428 deaths at the hands of security forces, while warning the true figure could be several times higher because independent verification has been impossible under the blackout. Other organizations and opposition outlets have published higher estimates—ranging from more than 5,000 to figures as high as 20,000—underscoring how much remains unknown. Amnesty International described the repression as “brutal,” noting the deployment of checkpoints, patrols, and live fire in neighborhoods across the country.

“When you cut off the internet, you make the invisible plausible,” said Dr. Leila Hafezi, a Tehran-based sociologist who has studied protest movements in the region. “Governments count on darkness to rewrite how the story is told. But even in the dark, people remember names, faces, and dates.”

Arrests, Sanctions, and International Echoes

Arrest figures vary widely. Human rights groups estimate tens of thousands detained—some say up to 20,000—while state-affiliated outlets report numbers closer to 3,000. The uncertainty only deepens the anguish for relatives searching for missing loved ones.

Abroad, capitals scrambled. The United States announced new Treasury sanctions targeting several Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, a high-ranking security figure, while world leaders urged restraint and called for investigations. Russia said it had spoken with Tehran in an apparent attempt to de-escalate, the Kremlin noted. Diplomatic channels behind the scenes—between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and other regional actors—worked to prevent the crisis from morphing into a broader conflict.

“We are watching, and we will not be indifferent,” one U.S. official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “All options remain on the table.” The phrasing—measured yet menacing—underscored the delicate balance between international pressure and the risk of escalation.

Voices from Home and the Diaspora

In Rome’s Campidoglio square, Iranian exiles and sympathizers gathered in solidarity, their banners fluttering in a mild winter breeze. “We are here to remind the world these are not isolated incidents,” said Masih Amini, an Iranian-American activist who addressed the UN Security Council last week. “This is a national uprising. It deserves international attention.”

Back in Iran, a schoolteacher in Isfahan, who asked to be called Fatemeh, described the moral arithmetic of daily life: “You send your children to school, you work, you try to be invisible—until you cannot be. Our children asked us why we were silent for so long. That question changed everything.”

Leadership, Calls to Return, and a Regime at a Crossroads

In Washington, figures among the Iranian diaspora stoked both hope and controversy. Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based son of Iran’s late shah, declared his conviction that the Islamic Republic would one day fall and called for coordinated demonstrations. “The Islamic republic will fall— not if, but when,” Pahlavi said at a press conference. “I will return to Iran.”

His words resonated with some and alarmed others. “We don’t want foreign boots or dynastic nostalgia,” one Tehran protester told me. “We want a future where we define our own laws and our own leaders.”

What Comes Next? A Pause or a Precipice?

Experts warn not to mistake quiet for resolution. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War suggested that the repression had “likely suppressed the protest movement for now” but warned the cost of keeping thousands of security personnel mobilized is unsustainable, leaving open the possibility of renewed unrest.

So where does that leave ordinary Iranians? They return to the bazaars, to the teahouses, to their jobs and to their grieving. They whisper names and dates. They light candles in small, secret gatherings. And they plan, in the privacy of their living rooms and the anonymity of encrypted chats, for what might come next.

Global Lessons and Questions for the Reader

When governments cut internet access, they aren’t only silencing dissent; they are reshaping the information landscape that binds global citizens to one another. What responsibility does the international community have when a modern state shuts down its own people’s ability to tell their stories?

And if the arc of resistance bends toward change, who will stand with those who fought—and paid with their lives—so that ambition could be possible? For everyone watching from afar, the events unfolding in Iran are both a reminder and a challenge: the fight for dignity, for economic justice, and for political voice is never only local.

“This is not a moment to be passive,” said Dr. Hafezi. “It is a mirror we must look into—about power, about solidarity, about whether the world will protect those who risk everything to be seen.”

Verified deaths (IHR): 3,428 (with higher estimates by other monitors)

Internet blackout: 180+ hours, per NetBlocks

Estimated arrests: ranges from ~3,000 (state figures) to potential tens of thousands (rights groups)

As the streets lie quieter for now, the stories—of tea shared between generations, of a bazaar shuttered in protest, of names that may never be publicly recorded—linger. They ask us to remember, and to ask ourselves: when the lights return, whose voices will be allowed to rise?