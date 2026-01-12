Irishman Wrongfully Detained in Iran Says Locals Live in Fear

Seven Months Behind Bars, a Survivor Returns with a Simple Plea: Watch Iran’s People

The man who walked back into Dublin from an ordeal in Iran carries more than a passport and a battered suitcase. He carries a story that smells of diesel and tea, of carpet dust and hospital antiseptic — a story about a country awake with anger and a regime sharpening its teeth.

Bernard Phelan spent seven months in Iranian custody after being accused of passing information to a foreign power. He was held in 2022, arrested in October and emerged after more than 200 days behind bars — a stretch of time that left him bruised, bewildered and physically marked by a stroke he now believes was triggered by post‑traumatic stress.

“They used any excuse,” he told me, voice steady but winded by memory. “You learn quickly that fear is a currency there. You trade it, you hoard it, and sometimes it buys you nothing at all.”

On the Streets, a Different Kind of Fear — and Defiance

When Phelan speaks of the protests swelling across Iran, his tone tilts between sorrow and a cautious kind of hope. He remembers being tangled in earlier demonstrations in Tabriz — the city’s great bazaar a tangle of voices, merchants, and the smell of freshly roasted tea — and says what’s happening now feels larger, fouler, more combustible.

“People are burning cars and government buildings,” he said. “It’s not just shouting anymore. It’s an eruption of all the anger that’s been bottled up for years.”

That anger has many sources. A rising cost of living — bread, fuel, housing — has bled into a deeper contempt for the Revolutionary Guards, whose sprawling business interests in energy, construction and telecommunications have been estimated by analysts to be worth billions. For many Iranians, the Guards are less a military force than a commercial empire and an omnipresent political instrument.

Human rights organizations have recorded a sharp uptick in arrests and executions in recent years. Rights groups say hundreds were executed last year alone, and thousands more were detained during crackdowns on dissent. Those figures are not just numbers; they are the bones of personal tragedies that ripple through families and neighborhoods.

Voices from the Ground

“People here are living on the edge,” said Laleh, a shopkeeper in Tabriz who asked that only her first name be used. “If the price of flour rises, a family’s dinner changes. If the phone lines are cut, we can’t organize. The Guards control everything. My nephew says he is afraid to post a poem on social media.”

A young protester in Tehran, wrapped in a wool coat against a damp night, told me: “We are tired of promises and of the same faces. We don’t want them to replace one leader with another puppet. We want to be seen.” His eyes glittered with defiance and exhaustion in equal measure.

Power, Profit, and the Price Paid by Ordinary People

The Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is not merely a military force; in Iran’s political economy it functions as a commercial super‑entity. From oil pipelines to mobile networks, the IRGC and its affiliates hold stakes that analysts say give them leverage over the country’s wealth and its future. That concentration of power means protests over bread quickly become protests over who controls the bread ovens.

“When economic grievance intersects with concentrated power, you get politics that is both social and existential,” explains Dr. Miriam Khosravi, an analyst who studies Iran’s political economy. “The IRGC’s financial footprint means the costs of dissent are commercial as well as personal. People who wince at prices are also confronting an oligarchy that enriches itself with impunity.”

Across the diaspora, governments are watching closely. The European Union has considered sanctions in response to crackdowns on demonstrators, while international human rights organizations continue to document abuses. Sanctions are often pitched as both a moral rebuke and a lever for change — but they can also have complex, sometimes unintended consequences for ordinary citizens.

What Would Change Look Like?

Phelan is blunt about his doubts. “I don’t know what happens if the supreme leader goes,” he said. “The Guards who arrested me are potent. Will they give up their businesses? Who would fill the gap? A puppet? A technocrat? A violent vacuum?”

He’s not alone in his uncertainty. Revolutions and uprisings are messy: sometimes they topple figures and rearrange the furniture; sometimes they extinguish one flame and light another. Iran’s history since 1979 is testament to both possibilities — sweeping social change and the persistence of powerful institutions.

Recovery and a Complicated Love for a Country

Phelan’s recovery has been slow and stubborn. The stroke at the end of August last year — which doctors linked to severe psychological stress — left him relearning small freedoms, like the ability to drive. “I drove yesterday for the first time since August,” he said with a grin that betrayed a weariness deeper than the grin. “I feel positive about the situation — not just about me, but about the people.”

He insists his love for Iran is undimmed. He talks about tea houses where conversations run like rivers, about poets quoted in market stalls, about the layers of Persian history folded into every ruined tile. “Iran is a fantastic place — culturally, historically, intellectually,” he said. “It has enormous potential if it shakes off the regime that’s squeezing it.”

Why This Matters to the World

These protests are not only an Iranian story. They touch on global themes: the long shadow of authoritarianism, the power of state‑affiliated interests to shape economies, the role of diaspora communities in demanding accountability, and the ethics of foreign governments who balance human rights against geopolitical strategy.

When citizens take to the streets because they can no longer afford staples or believe they cannot breathe under political pressure, the alarm crosses borders. The question becomes: how should the international community respond in ways that support human dignity without deepening hardship?

Millions of Iranians live in urban centers where inflation bites hardest.

Rights monitors report hundreds of executions and thousands of arrests in recent years.

Analysts estimate IRGC‑linked businesses control assets worth many billions, affecting everyday life and political decisions.

Where Do We Go From Here?

There are no simple answers, only hard choices. Will protest morph into reform, or will entrenched power find new ways to survive? Can international pressure be calibrated to protect civilians rather than punish them? And perhaps most importantly: what do we owe the people who, like Phelan, return home carrying stories that ask us to look, to care, to act?

Listen to their voices. Read their poetry. Watch the markets and the mosques and the empty chairs at family tables. The images are easy to scroll past; the histories are not. What would you do if your neighbor’s bread cost a month’s rent? What would you risk to be seen?

Phelan’s final words linger: “People are very afraid — and very brave. Watch them. Don’t look away.”