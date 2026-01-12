Swiss court extends custody of bar owner following fatal blaze

Crans-Montana’s New Year: A Night That Turned from Celebration to Tragedy

The bells of the Alps had barely rung midnight when a routine celebration in a mountain resort bar in Crans-Montana turned into a wound that will not quickly heal. On New Year’s Day, a blaze tore through a packed basement venue, killing 40 people and leaving a tight-knit community — and a nation — asking how a night of music and champagne ended in such ruin.

In the days since, the legal machinery of the Valais canton began to turn. A Swiss court has ordered the provisional detention of one of the bar’s co-owners, 44-year-old Jacques Moretti, for an initial three-month period — a measure that can be adjusted if precautions like a security deposit are offered to offset any risk of flight, the court said. Prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation that lists manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence among the possible charges.

“We will cooperate fully”

Outside the courthouse, Jacques’s wife, Jessica Moretti, spoke with the sort of weary composure only weeks of media glare and private mourning can produce. “This will not prevent us from cooperating,” she told reporters. “We are shattered. We have nothing to hide, and we will answer every question.”

“This authority has taken into account the unconditional commitment of Jessica Moretti and her husband not to evade the legal proceedings they will be facing together,” a court statement added — a phrase that echoed Jessica’s determination but did not sway the judge from ordering custody for the time being.

From Sparkler to Inferno: What Happened in the Basement

Investigators say the blaze likely began when celebratory sparklers — the handheld, crackling kind often used to ring in New Year’s — ignited acoustic soundproofing foam attached to the ceiling of the bar’s basement. That combination is tragically familiar to fire experts: decorative pyrotechnics and highly flammable foam are a dangerous pairing.

“When certain foams burn, they don’t just go up in flames — they release a cocktail of toxic gases,” said Dr. Sophie Keller, a fire-safety engineer at a Swiss technical university. “Polyurethane-based acoustic foam can produce hydrogen cyanide and massive amounts of carbon monoxide. People can be overcome in seconds, especially in a crowded, poorly ventilated basement.”

First responders arriving at the scene described a fast-moving, choking fire. Questions are now being asked about the club’s emergency preparedness: Were fire extinguishers present and accessible? Were fire exits clearly marked and unobstructed? Did the venue comply with local building codes? Those are among the details prosecutors are working to establish.

What the law says — and what the community feels

Swiss law enshrines the presumption of innocence until a final conviction is pronounced, a legal cornerstone stressed by officials while public anguish simmers. Still, the decision to detain a co-owner is an unmistakable sign that authorities view the incident as more than an accident until proven otherwise.

“We must balance respect for legal rights with the urgency of this investigation,” said an unnamed Valais prosecutor in an official briefing. “There are serious questions of negligence that must be answered. Detention at this stage is a tool to secure the process.”

Outside the realm of courtrooms and indictments, the town of Crans-Montana — an alpine resort usually known for ski slopes, sun-drenched terraces, and après-ski revelry — has folded into grief. Scattered around a makeshift memorial outside the charred venue, candles gutter in alpine wind. Bouquets of Edelweiss and roses, handwritten messages in French, German, Italian and English, tell of lost lives and halted futures.

“He was a great friend. We danced together last summer…. I can’t believe he is gone,” said Marc, 31, a ski instructor who left a scarf at the memorial. His voice cracked. “Why were there sparklers? Why foam on the ceiling?”

Holding the Line: Safety, Regulation and Accountability

This tragedy raises painful, universal questions about nightlife safety and regulatory oversight. Nightclubs, bars and event spaces worldwide have learned — often the hard way — that a single negligent element can cascade into catastrophe.

Globally, catastrophic nightspot fires have prompted stricter regulations. The 2003 Station Nightclub fire in the United States, which killed 100 people, led to a major reevaluation of pyrotechnic use and exit access rules.

In Argentina, the 2004 República Cromañón tragedy, which killed nearly 200 people, triggered national reforms around capacity limits, permits and enforcement.

Swiss cantons have authority over building and safety inspections, and critics are already asking whether regulations were enforced consistently in Crans-Montana. Inspectors will now comb through licensing paperwork, maintenance logs, and eyewitness testimony. Video from smartphones and CCTV could prove decisive in reconstructing the timeline of the fire and the speed with which staff or patrons tried to escape.

Voices from the town

Locals speak with a mixture of sorrow and searching anger. “We trust our hosts to keep us safe,” said Elodie, who runs a pastry shop near the resort’s main square. “People come here to celebrate life. To think that a night could end like this — it will change how we look at every party.”

Others point to systemic issues: short-staffed inspections, corners cut for profit, or a culture that downplays risk. “We must ask if safety was sacrificed for atmosphere,” said Tomasz Novak, a veteran fire inspector from a neighboring canton. “It’s not about blaming the hospitality industry wholesale. It’s about enforcing standards that save lives.”

Grief, Questions, and the Long Road Ahead

There are practical, immediate concerns — the criminal process, possible charges and eventual trials — and there are deeper, human ones. Families are planning funerals. Friends are sifting through photos and voicemail. The people who were at the bar that night, some injured, many terrified, will relive the moment in nightmares and in courtrooms.

The Morettis have said they are devastated and will cooperate with investigators. Whether that cooperation, combined with financial guarantees or travel restrictions, will be enough to see Jacques Moretti released from custody remains to be seen. For now, the court has opted for a cautious approach, keeping him detained while the inquiry continues.

As the world watches, this Alpine town faces the same questions cities and villages have faced after other terrible fires: How do we balance celebration with safety? How do we translate sorrow into policy that prevents recurrence? And who will be held responsible when regulations fail?

What would you change about how public venues are regulated in your community? How do we honor those we’ve lost while making sure their deaths force meaningful reform? These are not easy questions. They are necessary ones.

For Crans-Montana, for the families and friends of the 40 people killed, and for the survivors carrying physical and invisible scars, the answers cannot come soon enough. In the meantime, the memorial grows, the legal case moves forward, and a town that salutes the mountains now mourns in their shadow.