When a Belfast Rap Trio Crossed an Ocean: Music, Medicine and a Long Memory of Solidarity in Havana

The first thing that hit me stepping off the plane wasn’t words or slogans — it was the air: humid, warm, carrying exhaust and sea spray, with a faint undertone of frying oil from a nearby street cart. Havana in the late afternoon is a mosaic of chipped pastel facades, classic cars idling in the sun, and the constant, human noise of a city that refuses to quiet down despite the hardships pressing on it. It felt like the perfect place for a small, unlikely delegation: an Irish-language rap trio from Belfast, a former British party leader, Latin American politicians, and hundreds of volunteers, all gathered around boxes of medicine, solar panels, bottled water and a makeshift plan to help a nation in crisis.

Kneecap — three energetic musicians who rap in Gaeilge and have never been strangers to controversy — are here for reasons that reach beyond a single headline. “We could not stand by,” said one of them, leaning against a sun-warmed wall near the Malecón. “When you see people being squeezed until they can’t breathe, there’s a moral itch you can’t ignore.” His wristband was bright with the colours of the Cuban flag, and behind him a group of volunteers unpacked crates stamped with international NGO logos.

Why They Came: Solidarity, History and a Sense of Duty

To many Cubans, this arrival will read like another chapter in a long story of transatlantic solidarity. Irish-Cuban ties are not recent; they’re threaded through the 20th century via political sympathies, émigré networks and shared experiences of colonial domination. For Kneecap, this connection is personal and musical as much as it is political. “We grew up on stories of resistance,” another member told me, his voice low but steady. “There’s a lineage there: songs, slogans, a stubbornness that says we look outwards when others suffer.”

Beyond the symbolism, organisers say the convoy responds to an acute humanitarian strain. More than 11 million people live in Cuba. In recent months, rolling power cuts have become part of daily life, complicating everything from hospital operations to food storage. Organisers of the “Our America” mission estimate over 500 volunteers from 30 countries are involved, ferrying more than 20 tonnes of supplies by air and sea. These are not large numbers in the scale of global humanitarian logistics — but in Havana they arrive like a chorus of support at a time when voices feel thin.

What They Brought — and What Was Missing

The first flights from Europe arrived midweek. Ships carrying aid left Mexican ports. A raft of boxes was stacked beneath a graffiti-scarred warehouse roof: antibiotics, saline bags, dehydrated food, basic surgical supplies, water purification kits and, crucially, solar panels — small rectangles of light technology, meant to power fridges or lights when the grid falters. “Solar is a game-changer in a blackout-prone place,” said an engineer from a volunteer group. “It’s not a permanent fix to systemic problems, but it keeps medicines refrigerated and children studying at night.”

Medicine: painkillers, antibiotics, IV fluids

Water and purification systems

Food staples and baby formula

Solar panels and batteries

Basic medical equipment

What they did not bring — and what organisers admit would be needed in far greater quantities — was fuel. Cubans and international observers repeatedly point to energy shortages as a pressure point with political ramifications. Whether the shortage stems from diplomatic pressure, shifting oil supply arrangements in the region, or domestic mismanagement, the immediate human cost is real: longer hospital stays made more difficult, food lost to spoiled refrigeration, and routines of care disrupted.

A Microphone for the Marginalised

The press conference in Havana’s central square had something theatrical about it: a stage of mismatched chairs, banners fluttering in the light wind, and an audience of reporters, volunteers, curious locals and officials. On stage, Kneecap’s members spoke with the blunt, muscular language of hip-hop turned moral plea. Standing beside them were figures like Jeremy Corbyn and Colombian Senator Clara Lopez, whose presence signalled that this was meant to be more than a photo-op — it was intended as an international statement.

“This cargo will not end the crisis,” Corbyn told the crowd, his voice measured. “But it symbolises defiance against policies that isolate and suffocate entire populations. I call on European governments — France, Germany, Britain — to weigh their actions and show that human dignity matters more than geopolitics.” Whether governments will heed such appeals remains uncertain. Yet the symbolism matters to people on the ground.

“People here appreciate the solidarity more than anything,” said Rosa, a nurse at a public hospital who came to receive supplies. “It gives us tools but also courage. When you see strangers show up with help, it changes how you feel about being alone in this.” Her hands bore the traces of long shifts; there is a weary generosity in her smile.

Music, Memory and the Politics of Presence

There is an irony in a rap group from Belfast — a place once marked by its own sectarian strife — standing in Havana and invoking the same vocabulary of resistance. Their music deals in local slang and Gaelic rhythms; their politics are rooted in a desire to be heard. “We use our platform,” one of the band members said, “because silence isn’t an option when people are suffering anywhere.” The statement rings with the same blunt honesty that has driven artists into activism across centuries: when drums and words meet, they can carry urgency into the public square.

Not everyone in Havana welcomes such interventions without hesitation. “It’s complicated,” admitted a university student I met on the Paseo del Prado. “We appreciate aid, but we also worry about becoming a stage for foreign agendas. Solidarity is noble, but it must come with respect and listening.” Her caution is a reminder that solidarity, to be meaningful, must be reciprocal.

What This Moment Asks of Us

Watching volunteers lug solar panels down a narrow lane, I thought about the patchwork nature of international help: small acts stacked against systemic barriers. How do we turn temporary fixes into long-term resilience? How do we honour solidarity without replacing local agency? These are not easy questions.

If there is a single thing that kneecap and the rest of the convoy remind us, it is that crises cross borders in ways that policy papers often ignore. People respond because they are inspired, outraged, or moved by a shared sense of humanity. They come with tools, music and stories.

In Havana’s evenings, music swells along the Malecón as the sun drops and the first stars appear. It feels fitting that a band known for making noise about injustice would be here, not just singing, but carrying boxes, crossing oceans, and insisting on the dignity of people they’ve never met. Beyond the headlines and the speeches lies a quieter, stubborn truth: solidarity is lived in small acts as much as it is declared in big ones.

Ask yourself: what would you carry if you had room on the next convoy? What would you say from a stage in another country? And how might that action — however modest — change a life tonight?