Live: Strikes Rock Tehran as War Continues to Escalate

Nightfall in Tehran: A City Interrupted

When the early evening air in Tehran was split by the sound of explosions, the city’s familiar chorus — the call of vendors in the bazaar, the rattle of buses along Valiasr Avenue, the distant hum of prayers from neighborhood mosques — stopped as if someone had hit pause.

It wasn’t the first time this year that the capital had felt the tremor of regional conflict, but for many residents the strikes that landed in the city were a jolt that brought war much closer to home. Streetlights flickered. People poured into alleys and stairwells. Windows shuddered. For a place that has lived with periodic tension for decades, the sensation was chillingly intimate: the front lines had shifted from a foreign border to the city’s skyline.

Voices from the Streets

“I thought the sky was falling,” said Roya, a thirty-year-old mother of two who lives near Laleh Park. “My youngest clung to me for an hour. You teach children to be brave in the face of thunder — but this was not thunder.”

A grocer in the Tajrish bazaar, who declined to give his full name, described the scene as “confusing and surreal.” He wiped his hands on his apron and added, “People ran out of shops with jars of pickles and boxes of dates. There was no time for logic — only instincts.”

State media and international outlets ran competing accounts through the night: official spokespeople warned of “acts against national security,” while amateur video and witnesses posted on social platforms captured streaks of light and columns of smoke. It is often in those first chaotic hours that rumor churns fastest — an element of warfare as potent as any missile.

First responders and hospitals