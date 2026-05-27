Louvre theft story set to become a new feature film

A $100 million (€88 million) jewel theft that stunned the art world at the Louvre is now heading for the big screen, according to a publisher.

French filmmaker Romain Gavras — known for the 2025 Hollywood film Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy and for music videos, most recently a hypnotic schoolboy choreography for GENER8ION — will take inspiration from the investigative book Main basse sur le Louvre (A grab at the Louvre).

Flammarion publishing house said film rights to the book, which examines the 19 October, 2025 heist, have been sold to production company Iconoclast.

The book was written by three journalists from French dailies Le Parisien and Le Monde, and weekly glossy magazine Paris Match, and is due in bookstores tomorrow.

After seven months of investigation, and despite the arrests of the main suspects, the jewels have still not been found

Trade magazine Le Film français reported that the movie is in development, although no title or cast has been announced.

The robbery reverberated far beyond France, triggering a security crisis at the world-famous museum that ultimately resulted in the replacement of its director, Laurence des Cars.

After seven months of investigation — and even with the main suspects arrested — the stolen jewellery has yet to be recovered.

The Louvre heist sent shockwaves around the world and sparked a security crisis within the world-famous museum

The authors write that the jewels’ apparent disappearance “has become a dense mystery, a puzzle that has plunged investigators into deep confusion”.

They say the case underscores how “the theft of artworks has become a business like any other for many criminals”.

“The criminal underworld has found a new cash cow.”