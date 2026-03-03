Oil soars as Iran conflict disrupts crude supply routes

When the Strait Tightens: How a Week of Strikes Sent Energy Markets Reeling

The morning opened with a jolt: oil tickers flashing crimson as traders absorbed news of strikes and counterstrikes across the Middle East. By midday, a string of disruptions — from a drone attack that silenced one of Saudi Arabia’s largest refineries to the suspension of Qatari liquefied natural gas flows — had rippled through markets and into everyday life in places that never thought they’d feel the heat of geopolitical volatility so directly.

Brent crude spiked to as high as $82.37 a barrel — a rise of roughly 13% at one point — before settling back to trade near $77.79, still up about 6.8% on the day. West Texas Intermediate climbed in parallel, touching the mid-$70s intraday and finishing the session near $70.89, up nearly 6%. Meanwhile natural gas benchmarks lurch ed higher: Europe’s TTF front-month leapt more than 40% to around €45/MWh, and Asia’s JKM benchmark surged almost 39% to about $15/ mmBtu.

The triggers: strikes, retaliation and a shipping lane under siege

What started as targeted military action became a chain reaction. Iranian retaliation, followed by US and Israeli strikes, set off a cascade of security measures. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow throat through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes — snarled. Anchored ships multiplied into a grisly necklace of tankers waiting for word.

“We now have hundreds of vessels idling or diverting, and each detour adds days — and costs — to shipments,” said Captain Omar Haddad, a veteran Marseilles-based shipbroker who has spent decades charting those currents. “For the crews, for the ports, for the economies downrange — it’s immediate and it’s visible.”

In Gulf ports, the anxiety was palpable. An Iranian container worker in Bandar Abbas told me over a tin of tea that the usual morning hum felt “muted, like a city holding its breath.” Across the water, in the port city of Fujairah, a fuel tanker owner said insurers were already tightening coverage terms, meaning operators would soon face higher premiums or be forced into longer, costlier routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Supply shocks in the short term, more questions for the long term

Some of the market’s fire was blunted by the knowledge that global production has room to breathe. Producers from the United States to Guyana and several OPEC+ members had added supply in recent months, and analysts note that stocks remain near long-run averages. “This is a geopolitical shock, not a systemic, structural crisis — at least for now,” Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior analyst at Phillip Nova, told me. “But shocks have a habit of becoming the new normal if they persist.”

OPEC+ agreed over the weekend to increase output by about 206,000 barrels per day in April, a move designed to ease tightness. Yet the calculus on the ground is different: when a chokepoint like Hormuz is compromised, overland pipelines and alternative export routes simply cannot absorb the shortfall. Morningstar analysts pointed out that while some oil can move by road or pipeline, those volumes are a fraction of what slips through the Strait on any given day.

Financial houses are parsing scenarios. Citigroup analysts placed near-term Brent between $80 and $90 a barrel while JPMorgan warned that a multi-week squeeze in Strait traffic could push Brent north of $100 — a level with profound consequences for consumers and policymakers worldwide.

Local stories, global implications

Ask a commuter in Mumbai filling a scooter tank or a farmer in rural Texas buying diesel for a tractor, and the connection between a geopolitical flare-up and the price at the pump becomes intimate. If prices keep climbing, higher energy costs feed inflation, erode household budgets and complicate the political math for leaders gearing up for elections.

“When petrol jumps two or three cents a liter in a week, people notice — and they vote with that in mind,” said Miriam Alvarez, an economics professor who studies energy politics. “For administrations facing close midterm contests, a persistent rise in gasoline prices can be an electoral hazard.”

That’s not abstract: US retail gasoline prices are tied directly to crude benchmarks, and spikes during an election year have real political consequences. Domestic pressures could prompt emergency releases from strategic reserves, talks with producers, or diplomatic pushes to de-escalate — all short-term fixes that leave deeper vulnerabilities untouched.

Where LNG fits into the picture

Natural gas adds another layer of vulnerability. Europe depends on timely LNG cargoes to see it through winter and into spring. With TTF surging more than 40% and Asian markers jumping nearly 39%, buyers are scrambling to secure shipments. QatarEnergy’s move to halt production and declare force majeure on some shipments amplified the scramble, triggering not just price moves, but logistics headaches.

“LNG is not just about commodity markets — it’s about cold homes in Poland, factories in Korea, and power plants in South Africa,” observed Dr. Fatima Noor, an energy policy expert. “When suppliers pause flows, the human consequences ripple quickly.”

Beyond the next headline: what to watch

The markets are volatile, but volatility does not equal inevitability. Here are the threads I’ll be following in the days ahead:

Ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz and any military escalations that could extend port disruptions.

Statements and actions by major producers: output adjustments, emergency stock releases and insurance market responses.

Retail fuel price movements in key economies and any policy steps — from subsidies to strategic reserve taps — that governments take.

Whether the current disruption creates a sustained “risk premium” that keeps prices elevated even after flows normalize.

We live in a world where local conflicts ripple into global markets with dizzying speed. The latest episode is a reminder that energy is as much about geopolitics and shipping lanes as it is about wells and rigs. It’s also a test of resilience — from the microeconomics of a household budget to the macroeconomics of inflation targeting and growth forecasts.

So I’ll ask you, reader: how do we build systems — political, economic and technological — that are less brittle in the face of such shocks? Is the answer more storage, smarter diplomacy, diversified supply chains, faster transitions to renewables, or some combination of all of these? There are no simple answers, but one thing is clear: in an interconnected world, the cost of standing still keeps rising.

For now, markets will watch the Strait, ships will wait at anchor, and politicians will count the pennies at the pump. The rest of us will watch and wonder how the next ripple will reach our daily lives.