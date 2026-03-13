Pentagon intensifies investigation of recent Iran school strike

When a Schoolyard Went Silent: The Minab Strike That Has the World Asking How

On a sunstruck morning in late February, the painted murals on the courtyard walls of Shajareh Tayyebeh School — little birds, smiling children, Persian poetry in bright swirls — should have been a backdrop for recess games and the shrieks of girls racing one another across dusty ground.

Instead, the murals watched over ruin. By the time smoke and sirens cleared, Iran said 168 children were dead. Images filtered out: small shoes tossed like forgotten toys, backpacks torn open, a once-lively playground turned into a scene of stunned silence that rippled across the globe.

Within days, reporting from international outlets signaled something worse than the fog of war — initial investigative material suggested that US forces, not Iranian fighters, may have carried out the strike. The Pentagon has now elevated the inquiry into an administrative probe known in military parlance as a “15-6” investigation, a more formal process that can lead to disciplinary action if it concludes negligence or wrongdoing.

How the Investigation Shifted Gears

At the Pentagon, senior leaders have been careful with language. A defence official told reporters that the decision to appoint a senior, outside general officer to oversee the inquiry was “meant to put distance between the investigators and the command that planned the operation.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, “We need a process that can be trusted to get at the facts.”

The elevation to a 15-6 is not a mere bureaucratic flourish. It means sworn statements, a formal review of targeting protocols, weapons logs and intelligence sources, and the possibility that individual service members could face consequences. The head of the US Central Command ordered the step after an initial review; the Pentagon says the command investigation will take as long as necessary.

For families in Minab, process is a poor salve. “They tell us there will be a study, a paper,” said a mother whose daughter attended the school. “Words do not bring back our children. They are asking for time while our children are in the ground.”

What the Early Findings Suggest

Investigators reportedly are grappling with a troubling possibility: that outdated or faulty targeting data may have led US forces to confuse the school with a neighbouring Iranian military facility in Minab, a coastal town in southern Iran where date palms sway and weekly bazaars bring villagers from the hinterlands.

Video evidence and munition fragments examined by analysts suggest the strike was delivered by a Tomahawk cruise missile — a long-range, precision-guided weapon that, for decades, has been associated with US arsenals. While the Tomahawk’s precision is often touted, precision is only as good as the intelligence that points it.

“A weapon is only as accurate as the information feeding it,” said Dr. Leila Haddad, an independent weapons expert who has studied targeting errors in complex environments. “If the geolocation is old, or if a building has been repurposed but not reflected in the maps and databases, tragedy can happen. This is a human and technical problem intertwined.”

What a 15-6 Can Mean

The 15-6 process typically collects sworn interviews and documentary evidence and can recommend disciplinary steps ranging from administrative reprimand to courts-martial, depending on the findings. One former military investigator explained, “It’s the instrument you use when you need a paper trail that can survive legal scrutiny.”

For human-rights advocates, the move signals at least a willingness to probe the mechanics of the incident. “It shows recognition that something went wrong and a determination to understand what went wrong and why,” said Annie Shiel, US advocacy director with the Center for Civilians in Conflict.

Voices from Minab and Beyond

Local residents describe Minab as a place of open markets and fishing boats, a provincial town where life unfolds slowly under the heat and the scent of cardamom tea. The school was one of 59 institutions that belonged to a cultural-educational network that, archived pages show, had ties to the Revolutionary Guards. Its online presence — years of photos of classes, holiday performances, groups of girls in bright headscarves — made the building easily identifiable to those who knew where to look.

“We used to walk to school past the orange trees,” said a former teacher at the school. “There was a mural of a river on the wall. The children learned to recite verses of Hafez and to take pride in small things. Now every line on that mural seems like it tells a story we cannot read.”

A US defence analyst, who also asked not to be named, told me the gravity of the casualty figures — if confirmed — would place this incident among the deadliest single strikes causing civilian deaths in decades of US operations in the region. “There have been tragic incidents before,” the analyst said. “But the scale here, and the fact that children were targeted, magnify the consequences — strategic as well as moral.”

Politics, Public Messaging and the Struggle for Accountability

The arc of public statements has been messy. Early comments from senior figures sowed doubt and, according to some defence officials, raised concerns about whether the government would be willing to accept responsibility. Yet, after reports suggested US culpability, the tone shifted. Officials have emphasized that the final report will be accepted and acted upon — but many in Minab and far beyond will be watching how transparent that action will be.

“They can publish an apology,” said Zahra, a volunteer who helped collect names at a makeshift registry in Minab. “But for us, accountability means more than words. We want to know who failed, who will be punished, and whether anything will change to prevent another schoolyard from going silent.”

Why This Matters to the World

This is not just a local tragedy. It sits at the intersection of three global anxieties: the increasing reliance on long-range precision weapons, the fragility of intelligence in a world of shifting frontlines, and the erosion of trust between civilians and the militaries that claim to protect them.

Precision munitions were sold to the world as a way to reduce collateral damage. Yet, as analysts caution, precision does not equal infallibility. A chain of human decisions — how maps are updated, how intelligence is corroborated, who signs off on strikes — determines the outcome. And when that chain breaks, children die.

How might democracies, coalitions and armies reconcile the operational imperative to act quickly with the moral obligation to avoid civilian harm? How should international law evolve to address mistakes made by autonomous systems or by the data that feeds them?

Small Rituals, Large Losses

In the days after the strike, Minab’s small grief rituals took shape: tea boiled in simmering pots, women folding white sheets into simple shrouds, neighbours bringing dates and bread to families pacing the courtyards. A teacher I spoke with described an improvised memorial of shoes lined up like silent witnesses to lives interrupted.

“There is no way to stitch this back together,” she said. “We can say the dead will be remembered. But remembrance alone is not deterrence.”

Looking Forward

The 15-6 investigation will proceed. Evidence will be gathered, timelines reconstructed, statements taken. Courts, policymakers and the public will weigh the findings. But process alone cannot fill the empty seats in classrooms or erase the images that now crowd our screens.

What we can demand — as citizens, as journalists, as neighbours of a world defined by increasingly distant wars — is that the response be rooted in truth, not convenience; in accountability, not obfuscation. And when grief is measured in children’s lives, the measure for action must be uncompromising.

So ask yourself: when a single error can end dozens of young lives, who bears the burden of fixing the system that allowed it? And how do we ensure that the next mural on a school wall survives the politics and the missiles alike?