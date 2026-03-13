Stars shine on green carpet at Oscar Wilde Awards in LA

An Emerald Evening in Hollywood: The Oscar Wilde Awards Mark Two Decades of Irish Storytelling

Los Angeles glittered with a different kind of green the night the Oscar Wilde Awards returned to the Ebell. Not the gaudy neon of Hollywood Boulevard, but a softer, more resonant green—the color of home, of peatlands and shamrocks, of stories that travel farther than passports. For the 20th anniversary of this pre-Oscars ceremony, actors, directors, musicians and a diaspora of admirers gathered to celebrate a fact that feels small but is quietly enormous: Ireland’s cultural heartbeat has become a steady drumbeat on the global stage.

A room full of stories

Under the Ebell’s carved ceilings and chandeliers—this Los Angeles landmark that still smells faintly of old wood and possibility—guests traded laughter and long-form conversation. The night felt intimate despite the star power. Domhnall Gleeson, known for his chameleonic turns, stood near the bar and joked with an earnestness that made people lean in. Maura Tierney, whose career has threaded television and film with emotional precision, was all warmth; she hugged old friends and posed for photos with a gentle seriousness.

Director Lee Cronin, whose work has been a magnet for both critics and cult fans, accepted his honor with a half-smile and a clear-eyed gratitude. He spoke about making films in a small country with a far-reaching imagination. “Our landscapes are small, but our characters are enormous,” he said. “We bring an economy of story to a world that has forgotten how to listen.”

Who was there, and why it mattered

The evening was organized by the US‑Ireland Alliance, the Washington and Dublin-linked body that has quietly become a cultural diplomat, amplifying the connective tissue between the two countries. The awards—backed by organizations including Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen—have grown into a cornerstone event in the run-up to the Academy Awards.

Matt Walsh hosted with a steady, mischievous tenor that kept the evening brisk. Music threaded through the program: Dermot Kennedy—whose voice carries a kind of wind-blown intimacy—took the stage, accompanied by the expressive, soulful guitar work of Dave Lofts. The music was not a backdrop; it was a reminder that Irish art has always been as much aural as visual: the timbre of a song can travel faster than a headline.

Honorees included Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney and director Lee Cronin.

Host: Matt Walsh; musical performances by Dermot Kennedy and Dave Lofts.

Venue: The Ebell of Los Angeles, a historic venue with roots in the city’s early 20th-century cultural life.

Organiser: US‑Ireland Alliance; supporters: Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Voices from the night

“This event feels like a family reunion for people who make things for the world,” said Aoife Brennan, a producer who lives between Dublin and LA. “You feel the weight of history here—of people who left and of people who stayed—then you realize we’re all bringing something to the table.”

Local Angelenos with Irish roots came too. Eileen O’Sullivan, an Irish expat who’s worked in film wardrobe for 15 years, stood just off the dance floor. “You can’t underestimate what a night like this does for morale,” she told me, tapping her emerald brooch. “You go home thinking, we are seen.”

Academics and festival programmers attended as well. Dr. Liam McDermott, a film studies professor from Trinity College visiting for the awards, put it in perspective: “Ireland’s contemporary renaissance in cinema is not an accident. The investment in writers, in local craft, and in infrastructure has paid off. Irish stories have a particular clarity: they move between humor and melancholy without apologizing.”

Context: The Irish wave in global storytelling

It’s easy to point to faces—actors and directors—and call this a success, but the story is deeper. Over the past two decades, Ireland has become a small but potent hub for film and television production, co-productions and talent development. The island’s filmmaking apparatus efficiently marries tax incentives with creative labs and film festivals, and that ecosystem has become fertile ground for ambitious work that can carry international financing and audience attention.

Consider the diaspora effect: with roughly 5 million people in Ireland and millions more worldwide who claim Irish ancestry, there’s a natural appetite for narratives that tap into belonging, memory and reinvention. Hollywood takes notice not only because Irish talent arrives with polish, but because Irish stories ask universal questions in compact, surprising ways.

Behind the glamour: craft, money and cultural diplomacy

Investment has mattered. Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen have, over years, funnelled resources into scripts, mentorship programs and production funding—small grants that often become the seed money for larger co‑productions. The US‑Ireland Alliance has used cultural programming like the Oscar Wilde Awards as a soft-power tool, promoting artists who might otherwise be boxed into national conversations.

“The awards are not merely celebratory,” said Patricia O’Connell, a cultural attaché who advises the Alliance. “They’re strategic. They remind decision-makers in Hollywood and Washington that the Irish creative sector is a reliable partner—one that offers talent, locations, and, crucially, stories that Americans and global audiences want to see.”

Local color and the small details that make a night

It wasn’t all speeches. Before the ceremony, I watched a line of people spill out onto the Ebell’s courtyard, swapping press notes and pastry crumbs. A bartender poured Guinness and a sharp, citrusy whiskey neat. A florist from West Hollywood had woven shamrock sprigs into the table arrangements. Someone had left a small, hand-painted sign that said: “Tell your story like you mean it.”

It’s these tactile things that keep cultural work grounded. A song sung in a bar, a grant given to a first-time director, an encouragement from an established actor—these are the scaffolds that raise a career.

Looking outward: what the awards signal for the future

So where does this leave us as the Oscars approach and the awards season churns on? The Oscar Wilde Awards are both mirror and megaphone. They reflect the sustained presence of Irish voices in global storytelling, and they amplify the kind of work that moves beyond national borders to reach wider audiences.

Ask yourself: what stories are we championing right now? Are we lifting voices that interrogate and expand our sense of belonging, or are we recycling safe narratives? The Oscar Wilde Awards, in their twentieth year, feel like a nudge toward the former.

As the night wound down and the city’s famous palm trees swayed in a warm breeze, the feeling was not triumphant in a headline way. It was quieter: a community pleased with itself for still being curious, for still showing up. We can measure success in prizes and box office, yes. But there is also this—people in a room, laughing and listening, making arrangements for the next film over a plate of late-night fries. That, perhaps more than any trophy, is what keeps cinema alive.