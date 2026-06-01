Right-wing outsider edges ahead in tight Colombian presidential election race

Colombia’s presidential race is heading for a high-stakes runoff after right-wing outsider Abelardo De La Espriella emerged from the first round narrowly ahead of leftist Ivan Cepeda, according to results released by the country’s national registry office, as Mr Cepeda and his allies said they would withhold judgment until the count is formally confirmed.

With security, the economy and competing populist agendas dominating the campaign, the registry data showed the two front-runners separated by less than two percentage points.

Lawyer De La Espriella won 43.7% of the vote, while Mr Cepeda, a veteran senator and activist, took just under 41%, the figures showed — a gap of nearly 668,000 votes.

Mr De La Espriella has never held elected office, but his political style and proposals have prompted comparisons with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

Presenting himself as a newcomer unburdened by traditional politics, the 47-year-old has pledged a hardline campaign against illegal armed groups, the construction of 10 megaprisons and anti-poverty measures centred on improved education, healthcare and housing for the poorest Colombians.

Supporters of Colombia’s presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella celebrated the initial result

Mr Cepeda, 63, entered election day as the polling leader, though surveys had signalled a far tighter battle in a second round once right-leaning and centrist voters consolidate behind a smaller field.

Turnout levels could also shape the final sprint. With fewer than six in 10 voters participating, both campaigns may see an opening to expand their support before the runoff on 21 June.

About 58% of Colombia’s 41 million eligible voters cast ballots, the registry office reported.

Left rejects initial results

Mr Cepeda and his ally, President Gustavo Petro, said they would wait for the results to be reviewed by judges before recognising the outcome.

Speaking to supporters in Bogota, Mr Cepeda said there were signs of possible irregularities at an undetermined number of polling stations.

“We are verifying, through our security and electoral observation mechanism, exactly how many are involved, according to initial reports, atypical voting has occurred. We therefore make it clear to the public that only once the vote-counting commissions have fully clarified this matter – clearly and rigorously – will we issue any statement on tonight’s results,” he said.

Mr Cepeda told supporters that election irregularities may have occurred

Mr Cepeda — the son of a murdered communist leader — has vowed to pursue peace talks with illegal armed groups, an approach that has produced limited progress under Mr Petro.

He has also promised to push further reforms aimed at reducing inequality and poverty, including higher taxes on high-income earners, the allocation of 1 million hectares to victims of Colombia’s six-decade internal conflict and an expansion of healthcare coverage.

In his remarks, he criticised Mr De La Espriella’s record as a lawyer and described him as a figure of “mafia fascism”.

Mr De La Espriella, who has represented contentious clients including former Venezuelan minister Alex Saab, has argued that a Cepeda presidency would extend Mr Petro’s economic agenda, including a ban on new oil projects — a policy that has drawn criticism from establishment politicians and investors.

The lawyer has said he bankrolled his campaign with his own funds, without donations from parties or large companies. Reuters could not independently verify that claim.

Paloma Valencia, the senator supported by former President Alvaro Uribe who until recently led the right-wing field, won fewer than 7% of the vote. She said she will support Mr De La Espriella, as did Mr Uribe.