Hegseth Raises Alarm as China Accelerates Major Military Expansion

In a pointed appeal from Singapore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called on America’s Asian allies to spend more on their militaries, arguing that a stronger regional posture is needed to blunt China’s expanding influence and prevent any single power from dominating the Pacific.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue — Asia’s leading gathering of defence leaders, military officials and diplomats — Mr Hegseth said the United States wants a tougher, more self-reliant network of partners capable of deterring aggression and maintaining the region’s balance of power.

“There is rightful alarm regarding China’s historic military build-up and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond,” he said.

He warned that the consequences of a lopsided security landscape would be profound. “A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power,” Mr Hegseth said. “No state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

As Washington pledges a $1.5trn investment in its military, the Pentagon chief said the US expects Asian allies and partners to lift defence spending to 3.5% of GDP.

Watch: US is ‘reviving warrior ethos’ within its ranks, says Hegseth

Driving home his message, Mr Hegseth offered a blunt shorthand for where he wants resources to go: “Less Shangri-La, more ships, more subs,” he said, while insisting allies are seeking stability rather than escalation.

“What they want, and what the United States delivers, is strength that is disciplined, resolve that is steady, and leadership that is confident enough to speak and walk ‌softly while carrying a big stick.”

Even as he pressed for a tougher collective stance, Mr Hegseth described US-China relations in measured terms, saying ties are “better than they have been in many years” and pointing to more regular military-to-military contact as a way to keep tensions in check.

“We are meeting more frequently with our Chinese counterparts by maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication.”

Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at Tsinghua University and a retired People’s Liberation Army senior colonel who joined the Chinese delegation, characterised the relationship as “complicated”.

Still, he said Mr Hegseth adopted “a much better tone” than he did last year, and linked the shift to US President Donald Trump’s visit to China.

“Both sides have open channels of communication, the situation is not as exaggerated as the outside world makes it out to be,” Mr Zhou said.

China’s defence minister, however, is absent from the dialogue for a second straight year. Beijing last year accused Mr Hegseth of making “vilifying” remarks.

Mr Hegseth’s demands also echoed Mr Trump’s long-running argument that allies should pay more for their own security. Mr Trump has frequently urged European and NATO partners to cut their dependence on Washington.

“The era of the United States subsidising the defence of wealthy ⁠nations is over,” Mr Hegseth said. “We need partners, not protectorates,” he added. “We don’t have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading.”

He highlighted assistance from allies including South Korea, the ‌Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and said Japan is taking tangible steps to strengthen its defences.

Tokyo and Washington, he said, “must each pull our weight ⁠to strengthen the US-Japan alliance,” he ‌said.

Turning to the conflict in the Middle East, Mr Hegseth said the United States is prepared to restart strikes on Iran if talks fail, as negotiators from Washington and Tehran try to overcome major differences that are preventing a deal.

“Our ability to recommence if necessary… we are more than capable,” Mr Hegseth said. He added that Mr Trump remains “patient” and is pursuing a “strong deal” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.