Sarah, Duchess of York stripped of city honor after Epstein ties

Guildhall at dusk: York strips a royal friend of an old honour

On an overcast evening in York, under the stone gaze of the medieval Guildhall and within earshot of Minster bells, councillors took a decision that felt both ceremonial and seismic.

Sarah Ferguson — known to many as the Duchess of York and once a familiar figure in this city’s life — has been formally stripped of the Freedom of the City, a rare civic honour conferred on her and Prince Andrew in 1987 as a wedding gift from York.

The council voted unanimously to withdraw the title, invoking Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972. It is a short, legal-sounding sentence that carries a long shadow: the formal removal of an honor that binds a place’s history, its values and its public conscience.

Why now? The Epstein files and a city’s conscience

The decision followed fresh public scrutiny over the duchess’s association with Jeffrey Epstein after the release of thousands of documents that have continued to unsettle institutions and individuals alike.

“We now know, following the release of thousands of documents, that Sarah Ferguson too had a close friendship with Epstein, which continued well beyond his conviction,” Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley told colleagues during the debate. “We don’t expect recipients of York’s highest honour to be saints. We simply do not want them to be best friends of convicted paedophiles. We stand with victims. We stand for the rule of the rule of law. We stand for decency.”

The files in question — civil suit records, flight logs and correspondence that surfaced in waves after Epstein’s arrest and death — have become a global dossier, prompting a re-examination of connections among elites across industries and borders. Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution involving minors in Florida in 2008, and later faced renewed scrutiny and criminal charges in 2019 before his death in custody. These events and the subsequent documents have fed demands for accountability that reach from boardrooms to town halls.

Voices from the meeting — and from the streets

The council chamber was not just populated by figures in suits. The public gallery held citizens who had asked to be heard, and a handful did. “The decision before you tonight is whether to remove the freedom of the city from Ms Ferguson,” said Gwen Swinburn, a member of the public who addressed councillors. “It should not be a difficult one. It is the absolute minimum you should be doing.”

Labour group leader Councillor Claire Douglas reinforced the sentiment of public accountability: “As the people of York would expect, holding this status requires upholding the values and behaviours consistent with such an honour. Those who continued to associate with Jeffrey Epstein after his crimes became widely known fall well short of these expectations. Sarah Ferguson falls into this category as the Epstein files have shown. I therefore call on council to support the motion as presented.”

Outside, in a narrow street lined with teashops and independent bookshops, responses were variegated. “It’s symbolic, but symbols shape culture,” said Arun Patel, who runs a small printing press near the Shambles. “If York honours someone, the honour reflects on us. Taking it away is a statement.”

“It’s about saying you’re on the side of survivors,” added a local women’s rights campaigner who asked not to be named. “Symbols can hurt or heal. This is a small step toward both recognition and repair.”

Officials and the mechanics of withdrawing an honour

Removing an honorary freedom is procedurally straightforward but politically delicate. The council resolved, in a single-motion statement, that the honour conferred in 1987 be withdrawn under the Local Government Act. For York, the act of revocation follows a precedent: Prince Andrew had his Freedom of the City removed in 2022 — the council was told at the time he was the first person ever to have the honour taken away.

Councils award honorary freeman or freeman titles for distinguished service, for exceptional residents, or as a mark of respect to visiting royalty and dignitaries. The rights are largely ceremonial — the city key, the honorary status, invitations to civic events — but the symbolism is potent in a community that traces its identity through centuries of civic ritual.

Aftershocks: business closures and a charity shuttered

The fallout has not been merely symbolic. Companies House records show that six firms linked to Sarah Ferguson entered the process of winding down in the wake of the files’ publication. Her charity, Sarah’s Trust, announced it would close “for the foreseeable future.”

For councillors who voted to rescind the freedom, these practical consequences reinforced their judgment. For others, the removals raise broader questions about how institutions shake off association with scandal and whether rescinding honours is enough to address harm done.

What does it mean to take away an honour?

When a city strips someone of an accolade, what does it accomplish beyond making a moral point? Some call it an overdue correction. Others worry it can become a ritual of public shaming without follow-up actions to support survivors or reform systems that enabled the harm.

“Symbolic acts can catalyse change — but only if they’re paired with resources and policy,” said Dr. Helen Carter, a social policy researcher who has studied institutional responses to abuse. “Councils need to use moments like this to invest in survivor support, education and transparency. Otherwise the public sees only a headline and not the hard work that needs to follow.”

For many in York, the decision is also about the city’s sense of itself. York trades on its heritage, yes, but also on civic trust. Removing an honour is a way for the community to say what it stands for now — and what it will no longer tolerate.

Looking outward — a local moment with global resonance

What happened at the Guildhall is part of a pattern playing out around the world: institutions reassessing the legacies of those they’ve honoured as new information comes to light. Universities, museums and towns are reassessing names on buildings, portraits on walls, and civic accolades. The question becomes not only whom we choose to celebrate, but how we live with those choices when the past shifts underfoot.

So what should readers take away from York’s decision? Perhaps this: that public honours are not relics frozen in time but living markers of communal values. When those values are tested, communities will respond — sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly — to reaffirm what they want their future to look like.

“We are a city with a long memory,” one alderman told me as the meeting broke up, the Guildhall’s ancient beams creaking in the chill. “But memory is not the enemy of change. We remember so we can do better.”

As York closes one chapter, the larger story continues: a global reckoning with power, privilege and responsibility. The question lingers for every community—what will we do to turn symbolism into substance?