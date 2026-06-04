Serbian UN Peacekeeper Killed During Incident in Southern Lebanon

Shelling that slammed into a United Nations base in southern Lebanon has killed one peacekeeper and wounded two others, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, underscoring the growing dangers facing personnel stationed along the tense border region.

“A UNIFIL peacekeeper died early this morning from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position,” the mission said in a statement, adding that it has opened an investigation.

Serbia’s defence ministry confirmed the dead peacekeeper was Serbian and said he was fatally injured in what it described as a missile strike on the UN base.

“Senior Sergeant Milovan Jovanovic was given emergency medical care at a hospital inside the base after being wounded and then transported by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Beirut, where he died,” the ministry said.

The Defence Forces said that all Irish personnel are well and accounted for.

In a statement it said that the situation is south Lebanon “remains highly volatile, but all Irish personnel are well and accounted for”.

It said that personnel of the 128th Infantry Battalion continue to employ force protection measures enabling them to observe and monitor the ongoing conflict in line with UNSCR 1701.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann remains resolute in its commitment to UNIFIL.”

UNIFIL said two other peacekeepers were also injured and are receiving treatment at a medical facility inside the base.

It said the peacekeeper was evacuated by air to a hospital in Beirut after the attack but later succumbed to his wounds. UNIFIL said it is working to determine precisely what happened and has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mission added that it has recorded a rising number of trajectories and impacts across southern Lebanon.

It said: “the violence must end. We reiterate our call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger. We also call on relevant national authorities to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure criminal accountability.

“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes.”