Shelter Afrique Development Bank Gets New Board Leadership

Nairobi, Kenya – 18 December 2025: Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB), the Pan-African Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) dedicated to promoting and financing housing, urban development and related infrastructure, has announced the election of Mr. Lionel Zinsou as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Said Athman Mtwana as Vice Chairman.

The elections were concluded during the 149th Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 11 December 2025.

Mr. Zinsou, a distinguished economist, seasoned investment banker, and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Benin (2015–2016) brings to the role extensive experience spanning public policy, global finance, and private equity.

Accepting his appointment, Mr. Zinsou said: “I am honoured to assume the Chairmanship of ShafDB at this pivotal moment in its transformation. Across our continent, the demand for dignified, affordable housing and vibrant urban environments is both urgent and inspiring. Together with my fellow Directors, I am committed to steering the Bank with clarity, purpose, and ambition; ensuring that our investments strengthen communities, unlock economic opportunity, and reflect Africa’s boundless potential.”

Mr. Mtwana, who is representing Group 1 Member States – brings strong expertise in urban development policy, project planning, and built-environment economics, together with extensive experience working in senior government roles on national housing and land policy.

“It is a privilege to serve as Vice Chairman of a Bank whose mission speaks directly to the aspirations of millions of African families. I look forward to working closely with the Board and Management to deepen ShafDB’s impact, advance innovative urban development solutions, and uphold the governance needed to deliver lasting, inclusive growth across our Member States,” Mr. Mtwana said in response to his appointment.

Mr. Mtwana holds a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Building Economics from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Dedicated Leadership

Shelter Afrique Development Bank Managing Director Thierno-Habib Hann welcomed the new board leadership and also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Chairperson Dr. Chii Akporji and the outgoing Vice Chairman Mr. Ahmed Belayat for their dedicated service and leadership.

“We warmly welcome Mr. Lionel Zinsou and Mr. Said Athman Mtwana to their new leadership roles at Shelter Afrique Development Bank. Their combined depth of experience in global finance, public policy, and urban development comes at a defining moment in the Bank’s evolution.

As we deepen our transformation into a fully-fledged Pan-African Development Bank, their guidance will be instrumental in advancing innovative housing finance solutions, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating inclusive, climate-resilient urban development across our Member States.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Chii Akporji and Mr. Ahmed Belayat, whose principled leadership and strategic stewardship have laid a strong foundation for the next phase of the Bank’s growth and impact,” Mr. Hann said.

Sustainable Housing and Urban Growth

The leadership transition reaffirms ShafDB’s commitment to its mandate of financing affordable housing and urban development across Africa. With the stewardship of its newly elected Board Chairman and Vice Chairman, the Bank is well-positioned to advance its vision for sustainable and inclusive housing and urban growth on the continent.