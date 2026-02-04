Spain plans to push social media ban for children under 16, PM says

A New Digital Curfew: Spain’s Bold Move to Keep Children Off Social Media

On a crisp evening in Madrid, the chatter from a café terrace gathers like a familiar playlist — laughter, the clink of cutlery, the low hum of conversation interrupted now and then by the ring of a smartphone. But among the regulars a different note has begun to appear: worry. Parents lean in, speaking in hushed tones about what their children see online at 2 a.m., about strangers sliding into comment threads, about images and videos that arrive without context and stay too long in young minds.

From that café to the chandeliers of a Dubai summit, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a sharp line: a national ban on children under 16 accessing social media. “We will no longer allow our children to be left to navigate a space of addiction, abuse and manipulation alone,” he declared, promising laws that would demand “effective age verification” and even criminal accountability for platform executives who fail to remove illegal or hateful content.

The moment feels less like a single country’s policy announcement and more like a global mood shift. Across Europe and beyond, governments are asking the same question: at what age do we hand over the keys to lives increasingly lived online, and what obligations do platforms have to protect the vulnerable?

What Spain Is Proposing — and Why It Matters

The outline given by Sánchez is plain and forceful: platforms must prevent under-16s from registering; age checks must be more than a checkbox; tech executives could face criminal liability for persistent failures to take down illegal material. His government says a package of five measures will be proposed soon, though the coalition’s lack of a parliamentary majority means the path to law is uncertain.

Across the world, the problem is immediate and complicated. Pew Research Center surveys from recent years show that social media use among teenagers is widespread — platforms have become a primary space for social life, learning and identity formation. UNICEF has estimated there are over a billion children online today, and policymakers now worry about the content and the architecture that shapes that time.

“This isn’t about banning phones or shaming screens,” said Doña Alvarez, a primary school teacher in Seville. “It’s about recognising that the marketplace of ideas has become a marketplace for predators and for addiction mechanics.”

The Proposed Safeguards — In Plain English

While final legislative text is not yet public, the conversation has centered on a few concrete ideas:

Ban access for users under 16 unless verified otherwise;

Require “effective” age verification — not a simple tick-box but systems that actually prevent underage sign-ups;

Criminal liability for executives who systematically fail to remove illegal content;

Stronger parental consent mechanisms where relevant;

Increased regulatory oversight and public reporting from platforms on safety measures.

These proposals intersect with broader legal frameworks. Under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), member states can set a digital age of consent between 13 and 16; many have landed at 16. Ireland, for instance, uses 16 as the baseline for parental consent requirements for processing a child’s data — a detail that has shaped tech companies’ approaches to age limits.

Voices from the Streets

Walk through any Spanish town and you will find stories that put flesh on the statistics. In Valencia, a mother of two, Marta Ortega, describes the tension of wanting to protect her 14-year-old son while also fearing to strip away a social life. “He shows me memes; sometimes he’s excited, sometimes he’s withdrawn,” she said. “If the law keeps him off platforms until he’s older, I hope it will buy him time to grow without the pressure of likes.”

On the other side, there are teenagers who bristle at the idea of being excluded. “Social media is where my friends are,” said Dani, 15, a skateboarder from Bilbao. “You can’t just throw us out of our lives. If you make it illegal, people will find other ways.” His comment points to a central challenge: prohibition may reduce exposure on mainstream apps, but it can also push young people to unregulated corners of the web.

Experts Weigh In: Protection vs. Privacy vs. Practicality

Age verification is the pivot on which these proposals turn. “Checkboxes are performative,” says Dr. Leila Ben-Ami, a digital safety researcher. “If you want real protection, you need robust methods — and those methods can be invasive: ID verification, biometric checks, third-party validation. Each raises privacy and equity concerns. Who has access to IDs? What about kids without such documents? Are we trading one risk for another?”

There’s also the thorny topic of enforceability. Tech companies argue that location-based blocks and identity checks are imperfect and can be bypassed by VPNs or shared devices. “We support efforts to make online environments safer,” says a spokesperson for a major platform. “But blanket age bans are blunt instruments. Education, better moderation and transparent algorithms are part of the solution.”

Independent data offers a mixed picture. Multiple studies link heavy social media use to sleep disruption, anxiety and, in some cases, worsened depressive symptoms — yet correlation is not causation and many adolescents report that social networks also provide crucial support, creativity and community. The task, then, is to build policy that recognises nuance: harm reduction without infantilisation, protection without prohibition.

Global Context: A Growing Chorus

Spain is not alone. Australia has taken a hard line on youth access to certain platforms, and other nations — France, Portugal, Denmark, Greece, and even voices from Ireland’s leadership — have voiced similar concerns about the digital welfare of children. The European Union has been moving toward more stringent rules on online harms, and the conversation is migrating from isolated national measures to continent-wide policy debates.

“We’re witnessing a global recalibration,” says Professor Henrik Larsson, a scholar of technology policy. “Countries are wrestling with how to reconcile children’s rights to safety with their rights to information and social participation. This is about civic design as much as it’s about law.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

If you are a parent reading this, imagine the relief of a mother who sees fewer nightmare videos pushed through a feed; imagine, too, the frustration of a teen who feels policed. If you are a policymaker, ask yourself: do you trust large platforms to self-regulate? Do you trust governments to develop technologies that don’t create new risks?

Spain’s proposal is more than a domestic policy—it is a public nudge to reckon with how technologies shape childhood. Whatever the legislative outcome, one thing is certain: the debate is no longer academic. It is happening in plazas and in bedrooms, in parliaments and in courtrooms, and it will shape a generation.

So ask yourself: what kind of digital adolescence do we want to build — one framed by safety-first, privacy-respecting rules, or one where corporate algorithms learn our children’s desires before they learn restraint? The answer will say a lot about the societies we choose to be.