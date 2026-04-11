The Somali government announced that the drilling of the Curad-1 oil well will be carried out in Galmudug.

Apr 11(Jowhar)- The Somali government recently announced that the drilling of the Curad-1 oil well will be carried out in Galmudug, a region located in central Somalia. This announcement has sparked excitement and hope among both the government officials and the local population as it could potentially bring economic benefits to the region.

The Curad-1 oil well is expected to be a major discovery for Somalia, which has been striving to develop its oil and gas industry in order to boost its economy. The drilling of this well is being seen as a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The government has assured that the drilling process will be carried out in a safe and environmentally friendly manner, with measures in place to protect the local environment and wildlife. Additionally, the government has stated that it will work closely with the local communities to ensure that they also benefit from the oil well discovery.

The discovery of oil in Galmudug has the potential to transform the region’s economy and create jobs for the local population. It could also help improve infrastructure and provide opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

However, there are also concerns about the potential negative impacts of oil drilling, such as environmental degradation and social disruption. The government will need to carefully manage these risks and ensure that the benefits of the oil well discovery are shared equitably among all stakeholders.

Overall, the drilling of the Curad-1 oil well in Galmudug represents a significant opportunity for Somalia to develop its oil and gas industry and boost its economy. It will be important for the government to proceed with caution and ensure that the benefits of this discovery are realized in a sustainable and inclusive manner.