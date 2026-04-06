Trump Threatens Harsh Response to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz, Pursues Deal

Tehran on the Edge: When a City Learns to Sleep with the Sound of Explosions

The morning began with the same brittle hush that has settled over Tehran in recent weeks — a fragile quiet that could be, at any moment, replaced by the staccato of distant booms. Windows were streaked with dust, and strips of blast-taped plastic fluttered like white flags from apartment facades. Street vendors sipped tea and shouted prices for fruit under the pall of uncertainty; children, asked to stay indoors, drew rockets and planes on sheets of paper.

“You can feel the city holding its breath,” said Mahsa, a bookseller in the old bazaar whose father remembers the Iran–Iraq war. “We are not strangers to fear, but this is different. It’s not one front — it feels like every border is a new worry.”

Officials in Washington issued a series of public threats this week that only cranked the tension higher. The U.S. president warned of sweeping strikes on energy and transport infrastructure if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a set deadline. The message was blunt, vulgar at times, and meant, perhaps, to be unmistakable: reopen the vital waterway or face what he described as “hell.”

Whether such rhetoric pushes parties toward the bargaining table or pushes them further into the abyss is a question now being asked from Tehran to Tokyo.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Narrow Channel, A Global Lifeline

It is easy to forget, until you study a map, how small a place can hold enormous sway. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow ribbon of sea where, on an ordinary day, tankers choke shoulder to shoulder carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and a significant share of global liquified natural gas shipments.