Trump Undergoes Annual Medical Exam Just Days Ahead of 80th Birthday

With his 80th birthday just days away and fresh questions swirling about his fitness, US President Donald Trump has undergone his annual medical examination at Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.

Mr Trump, the oldest president ever inaugurated, has frequently contrasted his mental and physical energy with that of his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, often touting his own vigour in public remarks.

The latest medical and dental check-up comes against a backdrop of scrutiny over moments in which he has appeared drowsy during meetings, as well as recurring bruising on his hand. The White House typically issues a summary of a president’s physical within hours or days, though how much information it releases is entirely at its own discretion.

Mr Trump will turn 80 on 14 June 14, a milestone that is set to coincide with a UFC cage fight on the White House lawn expected to draw thousands of spectators.

For years, Mr Trump has been criticised over what opponents describe as limited transparency regarding his health.

He had two medical check-ups last year: a scheduled examination in April and an unannounced hospital visit in October that reignited speculation.

Make-up is seen on the back of one of the president’s hands

Last summer, the White House said Mr Trump was evaluated for swelling in his legs and diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in which weakened vein valves allow blood to pool, leading to swelling, cramping and skin changes.

The disclosure followed repeated instances in which Mr Trump was seen with swollen ankles.

Since returning to office in 2025, Mr Trump has also often been seen with bruising on his right hand, typically concealed with make-up.

The White House has said the marks stem from the aspirin he takes as part of what it calls a “standard” cardiovascular health regimen.

Donald Trump raises his fist as he stands beside Vice President JD Vance at a recent event

After the October check-up, Mr Trump said an MRI conducted during that visit showed his cardiovascular health was “excellent”.

In a letter released by the White House at the time, his doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote that Mr Trump’s cardiac age “was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age”.

Even so, Mr Trump has faced continued questions after appearing to nod off during several meetings, including a Cabinet session.

“Some people said, he closed his eyes. Look, it got pretty boring,” Mr Trump told laughing officials in February.

“I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell outta here.”