UNIFIL to withdraw from Lebanon next year — what will change?

Between Two Lines of Fire: The Slow Unraveling of UNIFIL and a Region Holding Its Breath

The sun drops low over Beirut’s waterfront and, for a moment, the city looks almost ordinary — a pale smear of orange over glass and sea. Then a child shrieks, a tent flap snaps in the wind, and the memory of last week’s explosions crawls back into the present.

On a rain-soaked Friday, an explosion inside a United Nations position injured three peacekeepers. It was the latest blow in a brutal week: three Indonesian soldiers were killed earlier in separate attacks, and three more were wounded. For many who have watched this theatre for years, the pattern is painfully familiar — but the stakes feel different now. The international force that has stood between gun barrels and villages for nearly five decades is slated to withdraw, and the void it will leave is terrifyingly tangible.

A fragile promise under strain

“We came here to keep people alive, not to become part of the anatomy of a new war,” said Captain Amina Othman, an aid coordinator who has spent years moving between makeshift camps in southern Lebanon. “When the helmets shake every time a shell lands, you start to count not just the dead, but the things they took with them: schools, trust, the future.”

UNIFIL — the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon — has been described by officials as the “eyes and ears” in a region where clarity is rare. Deployed in 1978 after Israel’s invasion and dramatically expanded after the 2006 war, the mission’s mandate has always been narrow and political: observe, report, act as a deconfliction channel and support Lebanon in maintaining order along the border known as the Blue Line. Over time its role grew to include humanitarian assistance. But it was never given the authority to disarm militias.

That technical limitation has become a political fault line. Israel and its allies have long accused UNIFIL of failing to rein in Hezbollah. For their part, UN officials insist their hands are tied without full cooperation from Lebanese authorities. “We can only perform the tasks the Security Council entrusted us with,” said Kandice Ardiel, a UNIFIL spokesperson. “When we ask for access to investigate, we rely on the Lebanese state to facilitate it. That’s how the system was designed — not as a magic wand to resolve the region’s deeper disputes.”

The countdown to departure

Last August the UN Security Council voted to end UNIFIL’s mandate on December 31, 2026. That decision — made in a chamber where consensus is now rare — has left troop-contributing nations and local communities scrambling to imagine life afterward. Around 10,000 peacekeepers from a patchwork of countries have, at times, patrolled roads and manned checkpoints. Ireland, whose Defence Forces have sent personnel continuously to this mission since the 1970s, carries a heavy imprint of that engagement. Forty-seven Irish soldiers have died in service there; their faces hang in the memories of towns back home and in memorial gardens under gray skies.

“Peacekeeping is baked into our DNA,” said Michael Browne, a former head of UN Security who served three tours with UNIFIL. “We are proud of what we did, and painfully conscious of what we could not change. To see these communities swallow another conflict is heartbreaking.”

Now, with barely months before the deadline, the UN Secretary-General has been tasked with mapping options for what comes next. Will a residual, smaller international formation remain in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces? Could the European Union step in? Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, another former Irish military chief, told RTÉ that while an EU force might be a plausible flank of support, “anything that dilutes UN legitimacy is suboptimal. The UN still carries the gold standard of lawful international involvement.”

Why consensus is so elusive

Global geopolitics has made that “gold standard” harder to maintain. The Security Council is frozen by great-power rivalries; unanimous endorsement of any force stronger than a UN mission is a distant prospect. Regional powers, proxy networks, and the residue of older conflicts intersect in southern Lebanon. Add to that a recent spike in indirect hostilities — Hezbollah rockets, Israeli strikes, and reported US and Israeli actions tied to Iran — and you have a combustible mix that threatens to erupt beyond anyone’s control.

On the ground: people, places, and the small acts of survival

Around one million people have been displaced as Israel presses deeper into Lebanon, aid agencies say. In an unofficial camp on Beirut’s waterfront, a little girl sits cross-legged beside a threadbare tent, coloring a makeshift sun with a stub of crayon. Her mother, who fled from a border village last month, folds her arms and counts the days without sleep. “We had a roof. We had a goat,” she murmurs. “Now we have the sea and these tents. The children ask if the war is finished. I don’t know how to answer.”

First responders search through rubble in villages like Zibdine, where overnight strikes have left families digging with bare hands for scraps of life under concrete. Local shopkeepers in Tyre speak of lost livelihoods; fishermen complain that mines and naval blockades have emptied their nets. In souks and kitchens, people trade not just goods but stories — who left, who stayed, who called relatives that morning and never got an answer.

Distrust of UNIFIL has also spread among parts of the local population. Hezbollah propaganda, occasional missteps by international units, and years of rumor have eroded confidence. Some residents whisper that peacekeepers are spies or powerless observers. Others, especially those who have felt protected by the relative calm of the last two decades, fear what comes when that shield is lowered.

Voices from the middle — diplomats, commanders, and ordinary people

“You can blame any actor you like,” said Dr. Leila Haddad, a Beirut-based political analyst. “But the structural problem is the absence of a political horizon. When you have armed groups embedded in communities and states that cannot fully project authority, peacekeeping becomes policing without the tools of police.”

“We are not leaving because we want to,” said one non-commissioned officer from a troop-contributing country under condition of anonymity. “We are staying because people still need help. But every day the calculus changes. If the Geneva conventions are to mean anything, civilians must be protected. Who will do that when we are gone?”

Questions the world must answer

As you read this, ask yourself: what does international responsibility look like in a world where alliances shift, and institutions weaken? When a UN force has been part of the landscape for generations, its removal is not just a logistical challenge; it’s a social rupture. Children raised in the shadow of Blue Helmets will ask why the helmets left. Will the global community have an answer that is more than a diplomatic statement?

The choices made now will reverberate for years. Will southern Lebanon become a buffer zone, a memory-laden ghost of villages and orchards? Will new, ad hoc coalitions fill the gap with limited mandates and murky legitimacy? Or can the international community, belatedly, muster the political courage to support Lebanese institutions while protecting civilians and upholding international law?

For families sheltering by the sea, for soldiers tracing the same roads their comrades once did, and for diplomats pressing for options in New York, the countdown to 2027 is not an abstract timeline. It is a clock that ticks toward homes that may never be rebuilt, and a generation that may inherit the knowledge that the world watched as the lines on a map — the Blue Line, the Litani River, the edges of a community — were redrawn. The question that remains: will watching be all we do?