Attorney for social media addiction lawsuit says significant reform may be imminent

A Jury, a Young Woman and the Machines That Lured Her: What a Landmark Verdict Really Means

In a sunlit courtroom in California this week, a panel of ordinary citizens did something that still feels extraordinary: they held two of the world’s most powerful tech companies accountable for the way their products were built.

Mark Lanier, the American attorney who argued the case, left the room in a mood that mixed triumph with urgency. “This can’t be a band-aid on a bullet wound,” he told reporters, eyes fixed on the question of whether design choices in Silicon Valley should be treated as mere business decisions—or as acts that reshape young lives. The jury ordered Meta and Google to pay a combined $6 million in damages after finding that the companies had engineered features that hooked and harmed a now-20-year-old plaintiff the court knew as Kaley.

Kaley is more than a name on a complaint. She is a person whose childhood was threaded with autoplay and endless feeds. According to testimony, she started watching YouTube videos at six, opened an Instagram account by nine, and by adolescence could spend whole days lost to the apps—some days more than 16 hours scrolling, attending to an unblinking stream of images, sounds and approval-seeking metrics.

The architecture of attention

What makes a platform addictive? It’s not a single villain. The court heard about an architecture of features: infinite scrolling that erases natural stopping cues, autoplay that seeds the next inexorable minute, algorithmic suggestions that nudge users toward ever-more-engaging content. These are small choices with cumulative force—tiny design decisions that, together, create what experts call a “feedback loop.”

“They learned the levers,” said Dr. Aisha Mahmood, a psychologist who studies youth and digital behavior. “Notifications, variable rewards, personalized content—these are triggers the brain responds to in predictable ways. We didn’t need to invent a pathology; the products themselves amplify normal curiosity into compulsion.”

Companies like Meta and Google have long defended their systems as neutral platforms. Much of U.S. tech law shields platforms from liability for user-generated content. But this case focused on design rather than on posts, and it pierced a different kind of armor: the claim that a company’s interface is merely a stage for content, not an active agent that shapes behavior.

Inside the evidence

During the trial, internal documents described in testimony suggested engineers and researchers were aware of the harms certain features could cause, particularly for teens. Some of these internal memos recommended additional study or mitigation—but, the plaintiff’s team argued, the companies often decided not to publish the findings or change course.

“When you see the research and the decisions made in the boardroom, two separate things happened,” Lanier said in a radio interview after the verdict. “One was knowledge that certain engagement features were negative for teen wellbeing; the other was a corporate willingness to prioritize growth.”

Noeline Blackwell, an online safety advocate with the Children’s Rights Alliance, framed the verdict as a crack in the shield social media firms have used for decades. “For too long people have felt the harm in their bones—parents watching their children change, teachers seeing attention eroded—but there was no legal angle that touched the platforms themselves,” she remarked. “This case changed that angle.”

Faces in the gallery: parents, jurors, and a culture in question

Outside the courthouse, the scene was familiar and quietly heartbreaking: parents, grandparents, neighbors, all talking about kids who never quite learned to stop. “My son eats his lunches in front of his phone now,” said Maria Ortega, a Californian mother of two. “He says he’s ‘watching’ but sometimes I think he doesn’t even know why he’s still there.”

One juror told a local reporter they had been struck by the “ordinary” nature of the harm described. “It wasn’t dramatic,” the juror said. “It was subtle, steady. A life rerouted without a single obvious moment of catastrophe.”

These everyday glimpses echo broader trends that scholars and surveys have documented. The Pew Research Center reported in past years that a large majority of teenagers have access to a smartphone, and a substantial share say they are online “almost constantly.” Common Sense Media and other research groups have estimated that adolescents spend multiple hours a day on screens for entertainment alone—numbers that rose as platforms became more immersive.

At the same time, medical and mental-health authorities have been cautious in labeling “social-media addiction” as a clinical diagnosis. The World Health Organization recognized “gaming disorder” in 2018 but has not created a comparable diagnostic category for social media use. That ambiguity is part of the battleground: can legal systems account for harm that sits at the intersection of design, psychology and culture?

Not just silicon valley—this is global

The implications stretch beyond California. European regulators have passed laws like the Digital Services Act and the Age Appropriate Design Code to try to force safer options. Countries across Asia and Africa wrestle too—with their own family structures and schooling systems, the social calculus changes, but the human vulnerability to design choices does not.

“This is not merely a U.S. story,” said Professor Nikhil Rao, who researches technology policy at a European university. “When platforms normalize endless engagement, we see similar patterns in Lagos, São Paulo and Seoul. The architecture of attention is global because the products are.”

What might come next?

Meta and Google have said they will appeal. That’s the predictable next step in any landmark case when billions in market value and reputational capital are at stake. Appeals will likely focus on legal doctrines that protect platforms from content-based claims and on whether the evidence meets the standards for design-based liability.

But whether or not this ruling survives the appeals process, it has already accelerated conversations about design ethics, corporate transparency, and regulatory appetite. Some concrete changes are plausible: default settings that limit autoplay, clearer prompts that encourage breaks, or more visible parental controls. Policymakers might also revisit legal protections that historically favored rapid technological experimentation over harm prevention.

And there is another, quieter possibility: a cultural shift in how we teach children and adults to navigate attention-saturated environments. Schools already teach digital literacy; now they may add habits of self-regulation, awareness of persuasive design, and rituals that restore offline rhythms.

As you read this, ask yourself: how often do you reach for your phone without a reason? When was the last time a platform decided for you what you would see next? These are small questions with outsized consequences.

Closing thoughts

Kaley’s story is intimate and particular, but the forces it illuminates are systemic. The verdict is less a finish line than a hinge—a moment when the legal system, public opinion and corporate practice were briefly forced into the same frame. Whether it becomes a turning point will depend on what comes after the headlines: appeals, policy proposals, product changes, and, perhaps most importantly, collective choices about the kind of attention economy we want to inherit.

$6 million — the combined damages the jury awarded.

Millions — the number of young people worldwide who log daily hours on social platforms, according to multiple national and international surveys.

2018 — the year WHO recognized a related behavioral disorder in gaming, underscoring the complexities of classifying and responding to tech-driven harm.

There are no easy fixes. But there are questions that demand answers—and a growing impatience with explanations that sound like PR. If you care about the young people in your life, start a conversation tonight. Ask them what they like, why they stay, and whether there are moments they wish they could reclaim. That simple human act—listening—might be the best countermeasure we have, at least until the law and design catch up.