Australia will tax tech giants unless they pay news outlets

When Canberra Raised the Stakes: Australia’s Bold Bet to Make Big Tech Pay for News

It was a clear Canberra morning when the prime minister stepped up to the microphone and, with a quiet intensity, put big tech on notice. The room hummed with the kind of tension you get when laws meet culture — when the steady beat of a newsroom collides with the algorithms that have remade how we get our world.

“Large digital platforms cannot avoid their obligations under the news media bargaining code,” Anthony Albanese told reporters, naming Meta, Google and TikTok as the three companies now in the crosshairs. The new draft legislation laid on the table is simple to state and messy in consequence: strike voluntary deals to pay Australian news outlets for their journalism — or face a compulsory levy equal to 2.25% of your Australian revenue.

Not just a technicality — a fight for stories, audiences and livelihoods

At first glance it’s a policy about contracts and balance sheets. Zoom out and it’s a fight over what counts as public life in the digital age. For small regional papers in Queensland, for Indigenous outlets covering remote communities, and for city dailies trying to fund investigative teams, the economics have been brutal. Advertising dollars have migrated into the arms of a few platforms; audiences have migrated to their feeds.

“People are increasingly getting their news directly from Facebook, from TikTok and Google,” Communications Minister Anika Wells said. “We believe it’s only fair that large digital platforms contribute to the hard work that enriches their feeds and that drives their revenue.”

She wasn’t speaking into a void. A University of Canberra study — one of several recent surveys — found that more than half of Australians now use social media as a source of news. The flows of attention that once arrived at a newsroom’s front desk now pass through opaque ranking systems that reward novelty, not necessarily verification. Meanwhile, digital advertising remains concentrated. Google and Meta together take a dominant share of the online ad market, leaving a shrinking slice for publishers trying to keep reporters on the street.

The 2.25% lever and its purpose

The draft laws give platforms a clear choice: negotiate content deals with Australian publishers — or pay the levy. The 2.25% figure is designed less as punishment than as leverage: a fiscal nudge meant to prevent tech companies from simply removing news from their services when asked to pay, the avoidance tactic they’ve used before.

“What we are encouraging is for them to sit down with news organisations and get these deals done,” Mr Albanese said. It’s a diplomatic carrot-and-stick approach that remembers history: when Australia first pushed a bargaining code in 2021, Facebook temporarily blocked news, and more recently, when Canberra floated similar ideas in 2024, Meta closed its “news” tab to Australian users.

Inside a newsroom: the human stakes

Walk into the office of a small regional paper — the kind that covers council meetings, school fetes and the wonky plumbing of local democracy — and you feel a different heartbeat. There’s the smell of burnt coffee, a photocopier that’s been in service since the turn of the century, and a wall of framed photos that tell the story of a town. There’s also fear.

“The algorithms don’t call us for comment,” said Maya Patel, editor of an independent weekly on the outskirts of Melbourne. “But they harvest our stories, send people to our pages or else show extracts right in the feed. We do the reporting. We shoulder the costs. If these platforms keep taking the value and not returning any of it, our newsroom shrinks. And when our newsroom shrinks, people lose a part of their civic life.”

Patel’s voice betrays more than professional concern. Her paper recently cut two reporters; the sports writer now also covers council. “You can do that for a while,” she said, “but you can’t do that forever.”

Voices from the street and the city

Outside a cafe near Sydney’s Circular Quay, a university student scrolling TikTok shrugged and said, “I don’t mind getting news in my feed. It’s quick. But I don’t always know what’s real.”

Meanwhile, an elder from a remote community, who asked to be identified only as Aunty Rose, offered a different perspective: “Our stories are small but they matter. We need to be seen and heard. If someone else uses that story to make money and we get nothing — that is not fair.”

What this means beyond Australia

Australia’s policy move is part of a global conversation about the roles and responsibilities of platforms. In Europe, regulators have pushed sweeping rules like the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act; elsewhere, lawmakers are experimenting with variations on the idea that digital platforms should pay or be more accountable for the content they distribute. Canada, Britain and the EU have all had their own brushes and debates.

For tech companies, the calculus is commercial and reputational. Google has previously warned it could restrict services if forced into payments. Meta’s past responses — refusing to renew news deals in several countries or removing news tabs — have shown platforms are willing to use product changes as bargaining chips.

For democracies, the calculus is about information ecosystems. Who funds fact-checking? Who pays for reporters to chase the stories that hold power to account? The worry is that if no sustainable funding model emerges, communities will live in news deserts where misinformation and rumor flourish.

How it could unfold: scenarios and stakes

Best-case: Platforms do deals with a cross-section of Australian publishers, money flows into newsrooms, investigative reporting is preserved, and the levy becomes unnecessary.

Compromise: A mix of deals and targeted payments, alongside enhanced platform transparency and support for local journalism initiatives.

Worst-case: Platforms withdraw features or content, audiences fragment further, and smaller outlets are left to struggle or close.

“We are not trying to pick winners,” said an academic who studies media policy, Professor Claire Montoya of a leading university. “We’re trying to rebalance an ecosystem that tilted dramatically in favour of a handful of global intermediaries. The question is whether these policy tools will be precise enough to save journalism without unintended harm.”

Questions for readers: what kind of information commons do we want?

As you read this on a screen that probably contains feeds curated by algorithmic tastes, ask yourself: do we want our local stories to be free for platforms to harvest? Is journalism a private commodity or a public good? Should a global corporation be able to build products off the unpaid labor of newsrooms around the world?

These are not abstract policy queries. They are choices about whether your next mayor’s corruption is ever exposed, whether a remote community’s needs are visible, whether a child’s school closure is reported and questioned. They shape the civic fabric.

What happens next

The draft laws are out for public consultation, with submissions closing in May. Parliamentarians will take up the issue later in the year. In the meantime, the debate will continue — inside boardrooms, in small-town cafes, across social media feeds that are itself the center of the storm.

“We want them to sit down with news organisations and get these deals done,” Mr Albanese said — an appeal that is at once practical and, for many in Australia’s newsrooms, existential.

Whatever the outcome, the conversation is global and urgent: how do democracies sustain the infrastructures of truth in an era when the platforms that carry us also capture much of the wealth that journalism used to create? That is the question Canberra has hurled into the world — and now, in coffee shops, parliament houses and editorial rooms, people are trying to answer it.