Ireland Bars Travel for Two Israeli Cabinet Ministers

Ireland has moved to bar two senior Israeli ministers from entering the country, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirming that Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has imposed travel bans on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Mr Ben-Gvir serves as Israel’s minister for national security, while Mr Smotrich holds the finance portfolio.

Mr Martin disclosed the decision while attending the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro.

He said the two ministers’ remarks and conduct “amount to a desire to see the elimination of Palestinians from Palestine”.

Mr Martin also signalled that Ireland wants the European Union to go further, arguing that additional measures should be pursued against them at EU level.

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“That’s again something that the international community needs to take on board and we will be pursuing that with others.

“In my view, their behaviour justifies sanctions at EU level as well, and that’s something that we will raise, whether we can get sufficient support across the European Union is a different matter,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mr O’Callaghan said the restrictions are now in force, after being agreed by Government outside of a Cabinet decision this week.

“In line with the Taoiseach’s statement that Ireland will act to prevent those members of the government of Israel who have been instrumental in fomenting the unfolding disaster in Gaza from entering our country, the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has instructed immigration officers to refuse entry to Itamar Ben-Gvir the minister for national security of Israel, and Bezalel Smotrich, the minister for finance of Israel, should they seek to enter.”

Watch: Behaviour of Israeli ministers ‘justifies sanctions’ – Taoiseach

It is understood the travel ban was agreed earlier this week and that the decision does not need to go to Cabinet for approval.

The move comes after France said last month that it had barred Mr Ben-Gvir from entering the country, following the release of a video in which he mocked activists seized by Israeli soldiers on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Spain, France and Italy have since urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Mr Ben-Gvir.

Mr Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee last month condemned the video footage shared by Mr Ben-Gvir.

France has also opened an investigation into alleged “war crime” and “torture” over Israel’s treatment of French activists who took part in the flotilla, a prosecutor’s office said today.

The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office (PNAT) said the probe was launched at the government’s request, after activists alleged they were mistreated during their detention last month.

In a separate development, Mr Martin indicated he does not want the Republic of Ireland soccer team to be put at a disadvantage amid growing calls for the FAI to boycott an upcoming fixture with Israel.

He said the match was ultimately a matter for FIFA, and suggested the Irish Government did not have a direct role.

Mr Martin argued that the most effective way to spotlight Israel’s actions was to secure agreement at EU level and to encourage the US to apply pressure on Israel as well.