Irish Garda Team Supports Ambulance Deliveries to Ugandan Hospices

A humanitarian convoy crossing east Africa is set to put Irish ambulances into service where palliative care remains out of reach for many — and among the more than 20 volunteers behind the wheel is a midlands-based garda sergeant.

The mission, organised by the Hope on Wheels organisation, involves 11 ambulances being driven 1,200km from Mombasa in Kenya to Kampala in Uganda.

Sergeant Paul McNally, originally from Co Offaly and based in Athlone since 2018, is taking part in the journey.

“When I heard about this opportunity I didn’t hesitate,” he said.

He pointed to the scale of need in Uganda, saying demand for palliative care far outstrips availability. “The needs for palliative care in Uganda are huge, with less than 11% of the 500,000 people in serious need of pain relief and palliative care accessing it.

“Thousands of people die every year suffering and in serious pain. Anything that can be done to increase access to care is worth supporting,” he added.

McNally also thanked senior management in An Garda Síochána, saying they have been very supportive of his participation in the trip.

The project will see ambulances handed over to hospices for critically ill patients

The ambulances — donated by the HSE National Ambulance Service, Dublin Fire Brigade, and Civil Defence — were shipped in advance to the port of Mombasa, where the road journey began.

Working in partnership with the Palliative Care Association of Uganda and the Ugandan Ministry of Health, the project will see the vehicles officially handed over to hospices. They are intended for use as mobile outreach palliative care clinics, helping bring essential care and pain relief to critically ill patients living in remote communities.

Also travelling with the group are Irish social media star Garron Noone and entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan.

Gareth Sheridan is one of more than 20 volunteers taking part in the project

Hope on Wheels traces its inspiration to the late Dr Anne Merriman, founder of Hospice Africa, Uganda. Her work is credited with helping expand affordable pain relief and compassionate care to thousands of patients across the continent of Africa.

Dr Merriman was born in Liverpool to Irish parents and completed her medical training in Dublin. She died last year aged 90.

“For five years we have been driving ambulances by road to Uganda as volunteers,” said Hope on Wheels Chairperson Tom Doyle.

He said last year’s trip, which raised money for Hospice Africa Uganda, brought the extent of unmet need into sharper focus. “On our trip last year, we raised money for Hospice Africa Uganda and learned about the massive need for palliative care,” he said.

Adding: “We decided there and then we would do a dedicated trip to support the critically ill in Uganda without access to care and pain relief they needed.

“This convoy is about more than delivering ambulances

“It’s about delivering pain relief, dignity, comfort, and care to people at the most vulnerable time in their lives.”

Handover events are planned in Kampala today.