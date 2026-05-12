Israel approves special tribunal law to try Hamas for October 7 attacks

A tribunal born of grief: Israel’s new military court and the long, fraught path to accountability

In a packed Knesset chamber that felt, for a moment, like a country holding its breath, Israel’s lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to establish a special military tribunal to try fighters captured over the October 7 assault. Ninety‑three of the 120 members backed the law — a rare seam of unity in a deeply divided political landscape — and the decision landed like both a balm and a provocation across a region still scarred by that morning of terror.

There is no shortage of raw numbers that refuse to be forgotten. The attack on October 7, 2023, left at least 1,200 people dead in Israel, among them men and women, grandparents and teenagers, people celebrating life and going about ordinary days. Fighters from Hamas poured across the border, striking army positions, kibbutzim and a music festival. Two‑hundred and fifty‑one people were taken hostage and carried into Gaza, a human tally that, for many Israelis, became the measure of the wound.

In Gaza, the war that followed brought devastation on a massive scale: hospitals overwhelmed, neighborhoods levelled, families scattered. By mid‑2024 Gaza health authorities and international agencies were reporting tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and a humanitarian crisis that international monitors described as catastrophic. The exact figures remain contested in the fog of conflict, but the human cost has been unmistakable.

What the new court does — and what it leaves open

The law establishes a three‑judge military panel based in Jerusalem to try hundreds of militants — not only those seized inside Israel during the assault but potentially others captured later in Gaza who are accused of participating in the October 7 operation or of abusing Israeli hostages.

Proceedings, the law says, will be public: major hearings broadcast, surviving victims given in‑person access while most defendants will appear by video. The statute explicitly ties charges to existing Israeli criminal law — crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes — and preserves the possibility of the death penalty for the gravest charges. If a death sentence is imposed, an automatic appeal would follow.

There is a compact list of practical details that lawmakers and supporters have emphasized:



The court will be military in form but apply Israel’s domestic criminal statutes.



Key hearings will be public and televised; much of the defendant participation will be by video link.



Survivors and victims will be given access to attend in person at critical moments.



Death sentences remain a legal possibility but would trigger an automatic appeal.

Why lawmakers say this is needed

“We needed, above all, to show that the state has instruments to deliver justice,” said a senior lawmaker who helped craft the bill, speaking quietly in an anteroom after the vote. “This isn’t about vengeance — it’s about a durable legal process that answers the grief of families.”

For many Israelis reeling from October 7, the courtroom is a promise of order in a world where ordinary rules were suddenly suspended. “You can feel it in conversations in the street,” said Miriam, a teacher from Sderot, a town repeatedly caught between conflict and uneasy calm. “People ask: will they ever stand trial? Will we see justice? For those who lost children, it is not abstract.”

Justice under a banner of concern

But the creation of a military tribunal has not silenced critics. International legal scholars, human rights advocates and some domestic voices warn that a court designed to serve a traumatised nation could become a stage for politics.

“There’s a real risk of trials morphing into symbolic performances,” said an international law expert familiar with the legislation. “A military court, even with civilian statutes applied, brings with it different procedures, evidentiary rules and limitations — all of which raise due‑process questions when the stakes include life and death.”

Those fears are not abstract. Israel already faces international legal scrutiny. The International Criminal Court opened investigations into actions during the Gaza conflict and issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defence minister earlier in 2024 — a step that has deepened political rancour. Separately, the International Court of Justice is hearing a case alleging genocide; Israel rejects those allegations, arguing its operations were targeted at Hamas rather than Palestinians as a people.

Between the personal and the political

On the street in a southern town where survivors still blink at sirens, opinions are messy and often contradictory. “I don’t want a show,” said Ahmed, a shopkeeper whose shop was destroyed in the war. “I want accountability, but not just for a picture on the evening news. If justice is real, it must be fair to everyone.”

Those words capture the wider dilemma: courts are places of rules and evidence. They are also vessels for national narratives. Can a military tribunal, established amid active conflict and layered grievances, serve as a genuine forum for both punishment and reconciliation? Or will it simply reinforce narratives, deepen resentments and be grist for international criticism?

Historical echoes and legal firsts

The march of legal history haunts the proceedings. The last person executed in Israel was Adolf Eichmann in 1962 — a case that, for many Israelis, fused criminal justice with collective memory. Since then, Israel has rarely invoked capital punishment; the new tribunal reopens that historical seam and places the possibility of death sentences back into public debate.

Military courts already operate in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians have been tried for a variety of offences. While the death penalty exists in Israel’s penal code, its application in modern times has been virtually unheard of. The recent law, then, acts as both a legal instrument and a symbol — a signal that the state intends to match legal consequences to a crime that, in many minds, marked an epochal rupture.

What comes next — and what to watch

The law passed, but it does not yet have trials to run. The Israeli security services are reported to be holding an estimated 200–300 fighters seized during the October attack; the precise number is classified. Indictments have not yet been made public, and there is no announced trial calendar. For families of the dead and the hostages still held or remembered, the wait between law and hearing is another chapter in ongoing agony.

Observers at home and abroad will be watching several things closely:

How the court handles evidence gathered in wartime conditions, and whether proceedings meet international fair‑trial standards. Whether sentences — especially any death sentences — prompt domestic or international legal challenges, including appeals to the Supreme Court. How the tribunal’s work intersects with ongoing international probes, including the ICC and proceedings before the ICJ.

Questions that linger

What does accountability mean after mass violence? Who gets to define justice — the state, international bodies, victims, or history itself? And can trials held under the shadow of war ever fully separate law from politics?

These are not theoretical queries. They are practical, urgent, human questions that will unfold in the coming months. For now, the tribunal stands as a concrete decision: Israel’s legal system will be the stage where, at least in theory, the story of October 7 is told, scrutinized and measured against the rules that modern states claim to obey.

Whether that story brings solace, answers or new controversy will depend not just on judges and prosecutors, but on the painstaking, often painful work of evidence‑gathering, testimony and the fragile discipline of law in a world that has often felt indifferent to ordinary human suffering. How that balance is struck will say as much about the future of justice in this region as any verdict or sentence could.