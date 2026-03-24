Israel reports Trump believes a deal with Iran is possible

When the World Holds Its Breath: A Look at the Tense Triangle Between Israel, the US, and Iran

There is a particular hush that settles over a city when the threat of conflict is not distant, but immediate. In Tel Aviv, it’s the whisper of footsteps beneath sirens. In Tehran, it’s the raised voices at tea houses arguing over what comes next. And in capitals from Washington to Brussels, it is the quiet hum of encrypted calls and night-time strategy sessions. The recent flurry of statements — including an Israeli claim that former US President Donald Trump sees a chance for a deal with Iran — has sent ripples through this charged atmosphere. But what do these ripples really mean for people living on the ground, for energy markets, and for the fragile architecture of international diplomacy?

Snapshots from the streets

“You learn to measure life in minutes here,” says Miriam, a nursery school teacher in southern Israel who asked that her full name not be used. “Yesterday we had a drill, today it was a real alert. The political talk in the market is not abstract — it’s about whether your neighbor will be home in time for dinner.”

Across the border of rhetoric and reality, in a narrow bazaar in Tehran, a carpet seller named Reza shakes his head when asked how people are coping. “People want normal things,” he says, fingers tracing a faded pattern. “They want schools open, weddings, the smell of bread from the bakery in the morning. But we watch the news and we count the sanctions, the shortages, the prices of eggs and oil.”

These are the human units of a geopolitical equation too often reduced to maps and headlines. They are living reminders that even the highest-level negotiations — whether framed as a renewed diplomatic opening or as a hardened standoff — land first in kitchens and clinics, in the markets and in the commute.

What leaders are saying — and what they might mean

At the center of recent commentary is a claim attributed to Israeli officials: that Donald Trump, the man who took the United States out of the 2015 nuclear accord (the JCPOA) in 2018, now sees an opening for a deal with Tehran. Taken at face value, such a statement is jarring; the politics around the Iran nuclear file have always been volatile, and the positioning of former and current US administrations ripples through regional alliances.

Consider what such a stance would imply. For Israel, wary of Iran’s regional ambitions and its enrichment activities, the prospect of any deal is measured not just in legal text but in the durability of verification measures and the perceived credibility of enforcement. “A deal is only as good as your ability to detect cheating and to punish it,” says Hannah Levine, a non-proliferation expert in Jerusalem. “That is the lens through which Israeli security officials evaluate diplomacy.”

For Tehran, the calculus centers on relief from sanctions and a return to economic breathing room. For Washington, the arithmetic is more complex — domestic politics, regional alliances, and the credibility of US commitments all factor in.

Hard numbers, soft borders

Some figures help make sense of what’s at stake.

Global energy flows: Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, making any regional instability immediately relevant to global markets.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, making any regional instability immediately relevant to global markets. Sanctions and economy: US and international sanctions since 2018 dramatically reduced Iran’s crude exports at times, contributing to inflation and economic hardship for ordinary Iranians.

US and international sanctions since 2018 dramatically reduced Iran’s crude exports at times, contributing to inflation and economic hardship for ordinary Iranians. Military spending: While precise numbers vary, regional military expenditures have steadily risen in the last decade, fueling a security dilemma: each country’s efforts to feel safer raise the sense of threat of its neighbors.

These are not abstract statistics. They are a ledger of vulnerability: of ships waiting offshore for insurance rates to fall, of families deciding whether to send a son into the army or abroad for university, of governments weighing flight bans and evacuation plans.

The proxy chessboard and its local costs

One of the shadow realities of the wider Iran-Israel-US dynamics is how often conflicts are fought through proxies: militias, cyber operations, and clandestine strikes rather than overt conventional invasion. This mosaic of low-intensity conflicts complicates both diplomacy and public understanding.

“When you can’t solve something on the table, you try to win it through other means,” explains Amir Hosseini, a Middle East analyst based in Istanbul. “But proxy competition tends to entrench cycles of retribution. The more diffuse the battlefield, the harder it is to achieve lasting agreements.”

On the ground, the result is tangible. Border towns face regular disruptions to daily life. Humanitarian organizations track spikes in displaced families. Trade corridors stutter, and local economies, already burdened by sanctions or instability, stutter further.

What a deal would have to deliver

If diplomacy is to move beyond talk, any credible accord would need certain elements:

Robust verification and monitoring mechanisms with unfettered access to suspected sites. Clear, phased sanctions relief tied to verifiable benchmarks, to restore Iranian economic activity without rewarding non-compliance. An architecture for regional security that includes not just the nuclear file but constraints on missile programs and proxy activities.

All of this will require trust — a scarce currency. “Trust doesn’t materialize overnight,” notes Levine. “It is rationed by history.”

Beyond the headlines: the questions we should be asking

As readers, as citizens of an interconnected world, we should ask uncomfortable, practical questions. What will happen to refugees and civilians if a diplomatic window closes? How will oil markets react to a new round of tensions? How do domestic politics in Israel, Iran, and the United States shape the options available to negotiators?

And perhaps most importantly: can a region wear a security architecture that balances real deterrence with the space for diplomacy? Or will cycles of escalation keep resolving the wrong kinds of uncertainty — gradually remaking the map of alliances and enmities?

Closing sights

In a cafe in Haifa, an elderly man sips coffee and folds the day’s newspaper with a calm that belies the pulse in the headlines. “We have had wars and we have had peace,” he says. “What I want is to make sure my grandchildren go to school without hiding under a table.”

Across the water, in a small apartment in Tehran, a young teacher pins up a lesson plan about geography. “I want to teach my students about the world, not about how to be afraid of it,” she says. “If leaders can find a way to stop playing with our lives, maybe we can start to think about gardens again.”

Those are the stakes: ordinary lives, silently bargaining with the decisions of far-off halls of power. A potential deal — whether it comes under the auspices of a former or current leader, through back-channels or open talks — is not merely a diplomatic trophy. It is a fragile promise that must deliver measurable, verifiable changes so that the people on the streets can stop measuring their days in sirens and start measuring them in seasons.

So ask yourself: when diplomats speak of chances, do you hear opportunity — or a prelude to disappointment? What kind of diplomacy would persuade you that peace is preferable to perpetual crisis? The answers are, in large part, what will determine whether the region moves toward calm or further into the fog.

— If you want to stay informed, follow developments from multiple sources, listen to voices on the ground, and remember that behind every policy line on a map there are kitchens, classrooms, and markets where real people await the outcome.