Kuwait Airport Halts Flights Following Missile Attack Disruption

Kuwait woke to a fresh shock early this morning when an Iranian drone and missile attack hit the country’s international airport, leaving people injured and prompting authorities to divert flights, according to Kuwait’s state news agency.

The strike inflicted “severe damage” on the ‌airport’s ⁠T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

In an earlier account, the US military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell ‌short or broke apart while in flight, and ⁠three missiles launched at Bahrain ‌were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.

US ⁠Central ‌Command said Iran fired ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours, but none successfully ⁠hit their intended targets.

In response to the attempted Iranian attacks, US forces carried out strikes on ⁠Qeshm Island and said they defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

Iran has repeatedly targeted sites in Bahrain and Kuwait since the conflict began in late February, both countries hosting US military bases.

Central Command also said US forces downed Iranian drones aimed at civilian shipping in regional waters and again referenced strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the attempted attacks by Iran.

This incident marked the latest in a series of flare-ups.

More than three months after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the confrontation has settled into a stalemate: a ceasefire is in place, yet the Strait of Hormuz remains largely shut to maritime traffic.

Iran and the United States said last week they had reached a tentative initial agreement intended to halt the war, though neither side has formally signed off on the deal.

While Iranian media reported that Iran has not communicated with the United States ‌for several days, US President Donald Trump insisted ⁠talks are continuing.

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today,” he said in a social media post.

Discussions on nuclear programme

Since mid-March, Mr Trump has repeatedly said he is close to an agreement that would stop the fighting and allow negotiators to address wider issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Mr Trump has said stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is his top priority.

Iran denies it is developing a nuclear bomb and says its atomic programme is for peaceful purposes.

Iran ‌is seeking access to billions of dollars in oil revenues, waivers on crude exports, a lifting of a US blockade on its ports and continued leverage over the strait.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told politicians yesterday the US would ⁠agree to sanctions relief only if Iran agrees to give up its nuclear activity.

Mr Rubio declared: “The war is over,” during a sharp exchange with Democratic Senator Cory Booker of ‌New Jersey, who disagreed.